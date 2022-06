Roland John Perez, 42, of Cuero passed away Monday, June 6. He was born September 25, 1979 in Cuero to Julian Santos Perez, Sr. and Maria Pena Perez. He was a warehouse worker for DeWitt County Producers. He loved sports and was a Dallas Cowboys and San Antonio Spurs fan. He was also a sports and shoe collector. Aside from his love for sports and shoes, his greatest love was spending time with his children, girlfriend and family.

CUERO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO