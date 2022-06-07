ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richard E. Robidoux, 85, Owner United Chevrolet & Former Framingham Pop Warner President

By editor
 5 days ago
FRAMINGHAM – Richard E. Robidoux, 85, longtime resident of Framingham passed away peacefully on Friday, June 3, after a period of declining health. He was surrounded by his loving family. Born in Brookfield, he was the son of the late Ernest and Rachel (Gaudette) Robidoux and husband to...

Sister Mary Claire O’Connor, CSJ

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Mary Claire O’Connor, CSJ, (Sister Cornelia), in her 78th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Friday, June 10, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Cornelius A. and Alice L. (Flanagan) O’Connor, and loving sister of the late...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
SLIDESHOW: Thousands Attend Festa Junina in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – One of the largest festivals in MetroWest happened on Saturday night in Framingham. St. Tarcisius Catholic Church hosted its first in-person Festa Junina last night, June 11. This Brazilian celebration features costumes, traditional music and dance, as well as a BBQ. Festa Junina, or the June Festival,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Ronald Paul Mushinsky, 61

FRAMINGHAM – Ronald Paul Mushinsky, 61, resident of Barnstable, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Born to Sophie (Kobylarz) and the late Albert Mushinsky. Ronny started his career early on as auto mechanic and then later transitioned to heavy equipment service. Ronny had a true passion for all things mechanical. A great joy was building and working on hot rods and trucks. He loved going boating whether it was on the open ocean or on the lake. He loved dogs.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Lawrence P. ‘Paul’ MacDonald, 96

NATICK – Lawrence P. “Paul” MacDonald, 96, late of Webster and former resident of Hopkinton and Natick passed away in Worcester on Monday, June 6, 2022. He was the son of the late Cecelia (Cournoyer) and Alexander MacDonald, and the husband of the late Helen G. (McEwen) MacDonald, with whom he shared 71 wonderful years. He is survived by his son Steven D. MacDonald and his wife Susan of Holliston, and his daughter Janet Coutu of Webster. He was the father of the late Paul F. MacDonald, and the brother of Marie Nichols of Holliston, and the late David, Francis, Anne, Gerald and James MacDonald and Virginia Haskell. Paul was the proud grandfather of six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and is survived by many nieces and nephews.
NATICK, MA
PHOTOS: Volunteers Construct 5 Playhouses For Military Families

FRAMINGHAM – During the 9th Annual MetroFest on Saturday at Bowditch Field in Framingham volunteers constructed five playhouses as part of Habitat for Humanity’s Operation Playhouse Build-A-Thon. Some of the volunteers included Framingham Rotarians and Framingham High Students. The clubhouses were donated to veterans or military members living...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
St. Tarcisius Hosting Festa Junina Saturday

FRAMINGHAM – One of the largest festivals in MetroWest will take place on Saturday in Framingham. St. Tarcisius Catholic Church will host Festa Junina on June 11 from 5 to 11 p.m. Expect traffic delays along Route 135 all night. This Brazilian celebration features costumes, traditional music and dance,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Stassia (Pappas) Andreotes, 93

NATICK – Stassia (Pappas) Andreotes, 93, of Natick and Mattapoisett, (formerly of Watertown) passed away peacefully on Monday June 6, 2022. She was the daughter of the late Anthony and Mary Pappas. Beloved wife of the late William “Billy” Andreotes. She leaves her daughter, Gale (Andreotes) DiRusso and her husband Carl of Framingham, MA, her son, Charles W. “Chuck” Andreotes and his wife Diane (Latino) of Needham, MA, and her son, the late George “Gig” Andreotes his surviving wife Denise (Walsh) Andreotes and her partner Kevin Dooley of Ashland, MA. She was Grandmother to Jason Andreotes and his wife Stacy of Frisco, TX, Kristin (Andreotes) Niemi and her husband Robert “Bobby” of Mt. Pleasant, SC, and Christopher “Chris” Andreotes and his wife Colleen (Grady) of Millis, MA. Great-Grandmother to Weston and Paxton Andreotes, Levi and Parker Niemi and Aidan and William Andreotes. Sister of the late Charles Pappas, Eva Zographos, Demetria “Dolly” DeMarkles, Evangeline “Van” Coffman and Stemma Roussinos, She was Auntie Stassia to many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.
NATICK, MA
Sister Patricia Ellen Corkery

FRAMINGHAM – Sister Patricia Ellen Corkery, CSJ, (Sister Leo Clement), in her 69th year as a beloved member of the Sisters of Saint Joseph of Boston, died Friday, June 3, 2022. Devoted daughter of the late Joseph G. and Bridget M. (Kelly) Corkery, and beloved sister of the late...
Framingham High Relay Finishes 3rd in New England; Desmarias Takes 6th in Hurdles

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham High’s Abby Desmarias earned a sixth place finish in the 300 hurdles at the New England Championship meet on Saturday. “An event that she has never competed in as we run 400 hurdles in Massachusetts,” said coach Ed Crowley. “Fortunately our amazing coach (John) Sullivan had no problem helping this amazing young athlete, and person prepare for the event with little time.”
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Resident Daniels Hired as AFTV Executive Director

FRAMINGHAM – The Board of Framingham Public Access Corporation (FPAC) is pleased to. announce that it has appointed Framingham resident Jason Daniels to be the next Executive. Director of Access Framingham TV (AFTV). Daniels will begin work the week of June 20, 2022. Audrey Hall, President of the FPAC...
Photo of the Day: Former Director Contois Honored With Bench at Main Framingham Library

FRAMINGHAM – Former Framingham Public Library Director Mark Contois was honored with a bench at the main Framingham Library earlier today, June 7, in a celebration ceremony. Contois served as Framingham Public Library Director director from 2006 to 2010, and then he left Framingham to become the head librarian for the City of Worcester. He returned in 2012, and retired in 2020.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
John F. Kelley, Jr., 91, U.S. Army Veteran

FRAMINGHAM – John F. Kelley, Jr., 91, a longtime Framingham resident died on Saturday, June 4, 2022 from declining health and a broken heart after suddenly losing his late wife Catherine R. (Feroleto) Kelley in December of 2020. Born and raised in Cambridge, he was the son of the...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Framingham Legion Opens Season With 13-11 Road Win

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham Legion opened up it’s season with a win versus North County 13-11 on Friday evening June 10. Framingham took the lead in the first inning when Max Stevelman (3 for 4) singled, Cody Coleman (3 for 4) doubled and then Connor Kramer (3 for 5) singled to put Framingham up 1-0.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Charlette Moorer, 75

NATICK – Charlette Moorer passed away in Waltham, Massachusetts on Saturday June 4, 2022 at age 75. Born in Cullman, Alabama, she was the daughter of the late Vercie (Price) and Napoleon Moorer. Charlette attended Western Olin High School in Birmingham, Alabama. She moved to Boston, Massachusetts in 1963...
WALTHAM, MA
Bear Spotted in Framingham Sunday Morning

FRAMINGHAM – A bear was spotted in Framingham early this morning, June 12. The bear was spotted in a yard on Fay Road near the Ashland border. It is not uncommon for bears to be spotted in the City. When a bear is spotted, the environmental police typically strongly...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Irving Calman Liftman, 85

MARLBOROUGH – Irving Calman Liftman entered into rest on June 12, 2022 after a brief hospitalization at Umass Memorial in Marlboro. He is survived by his son, Scott Liftman, daugther-in-law Michele Liftman and two grandchildren, Jared and Gabriel Liftman. He is predeceased by his wife Joyce Liftman, brother Alvin Liftman of FL and sister Gloria Sitrin of Virginia.
