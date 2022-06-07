ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chaska, MN

Chaska police respond to vehicle theft, abuse reports

swnewsmedia.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChaska Police officers responded to the following calls. This is not a complete list of incidents. At 2:55 p.m. officers responded to Darrick Road for an abuse/neglect report. At 6:35 p.m. officers responded to the 1300...

www.swnewsmedia.com

swnewsmedia.com

Shakopee police calls, May 31-June 5

The Shakopee Police Department responded to and provided summaries for the following incidents May 31-June 5. The Shakopee Valley News doesn’t include a comprehensive list of calls to which the department responded. Incidents are included here based on severity, impact on public safety or other factors. Drugs:. May 31:...
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcyclist Gravely Injured In Crash In Oakdale

OAKDALE, Minn. (WCCO) — A motorcyclist is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after a crash in Oakdale Saturday night. It happened around 9:20 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 120 and Stillwater Boulevard. The Minnesota State Patrol said a 38-year-old woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban turned in front of a motorcycle. (credit: MnDOT) The motorcyclist — identified as 52-year-old Robert Hayes from St. Paul — was not wearing a helmet, the state patrol said. The driver of the Suburban was not injured.
OAKDALE, MN
fox9.com

Police issue safety warning after several overdoses in Savage

SAVAGE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Police issued a public safety warning after several recent overdoses in Savage that may have involved counterfeit oxycodone pills. The Savage Police Department said on Friday it has responded to multiple overdoses that could be from a "bad box" of counterfeit oxycodone M30 pills, also known as M-Box pills, Mexican Blues or Blues.
SAVAGE, MN
1520 The Ticket

Two People Injured in Crash Near Elgin

Elgin, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were transported by ambulance to St. Mary's hospital following the traffic crash Friday evening near Elgin. The State Patrol says 70-year-old Donald Dvorak of Altura was driving a small SUV that collided with a pickup pulling a cattle trailer on Highway 247. He and his passenger, 68-year-old Barbara Dvorak, were taken to Rochester for treatment of what the State Patrol described as non-life-threatening injuries.
Chaska, MN
Chaska, MN
Crime & Safety
ccxmedia.org

School Resource Officers Recover ‘Weapon’ at Osseo High School

Quick thinking by school resource officers may have prevented a tragedy from occurring at Osseo Senior High School on Thursday, police said. According to Maple Grove police, the lead investigating agency, a male student brought a weapon to the high school. Officials would not specify which type of weapon. Officers...
OSSEO, MN
CBS Minnesota

Plymouth Police Investigate Deadly Gas Station Shooting

PLYMOUTH, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting Thursday evening at a gas station. Officers were called to the business on the 9600 block of 36th Avenue North at about 8:25 p.m. on a report of a shooting. BREAKING: Police in Plymouth are investigating a deadly shooting at a gas station on 36th Ave N. just off of Highway 169. A male victim died after being taken to a local hospital. No word on any arrests at this point. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/wzYbMqH51x — Nick Streiff (@nickstreiff) June 10, 2022 They arrived to find a “male with a gunshot wound.” The victim later died at an area hospital. On Friday, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner identified the victim as 28-year-old Marlon Pompey, of Maple Grove. Police are asking for anyone with information on this homicide to call 763-509-5177.
PLYMOUTH, MN
Bring Me The News

Charges: Man swindled more than 40 MN victims out of nearly $1M

An Albertville man with a history of taking payments for home remodeling work that he never carried out has been charged again. Richard Patrick Wooton, 53, is accused of defrauding more than 40 victims out of over $980,000. He faces one felony-level count of theft by swindle. If convicted, Wooton faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and/or a $100,000 fine.
ALBERTVILLE, MN
KEYC

Families of missing persons from Mankato voice concerns about police inaction

MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Last week marked four years since the disappearance of Wendy Khan. “She missed my 21st birthday, my college graduation, I just had a son that was born,” Khan’s daughter, Anesiah, said. “Obviously, it’s not her fault, but she’s missed all these milestones that you’d expect your mom to be at and not gone because she’s 51.”
MANKATO, MN
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Minnesota

2 Killed In Coon Rapids Crash Between Motorcycle, Car

COON RAPIDS, Minn. (WCCO) — Authorities say a motorcyclist and a motorist are dead after a crash in Coon Rapids Tuesday night. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred just before 8:45 p.m. near Hanson Boulevard and 129th Lane. A man on a motorcycle was speeding south on Hanson Boulevard and hit a car turning from 129th Lane, the sheriff’s office said. The motorcyclist — identified as 37-year-old Joseph Heim of Ham Lake — died at the scene. Forty-year-old Nicholas Wivinus of Coon Rapids, the motorist, was hospitalized in critical condition and later died, the sheriff’s office said. The crash is being investigated.
COON RAPIDS, MN
KFIL Radio

Second Driver in Deadly Minnesota Motorcycle Crash Dies

Coon Rapids, MN (KROC-AM News) - The second driver involved in a deadly motorcycle crash in the Twin Cities area Tuesday night has died. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office said that early indications show that a motorcycle, driven by 37-year-old Joesph Heim of Ham Lake, was traveling south on Hanson Blvd NW in Coon Rapids at a high rate of speed when he crashed into a car that was turning off of 129th Lane NW onto Hanson Blvd around 8:45 p.m.
COON RAPIDS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Argument at Brooklyn Park Gas Station Leads to Road Rage Shooting

Brooklyn Park police say an argument at a gas station escalated into a shooting on the road. Police responded to the intersection of Highway 252 and Brookdale Drive shortly before 1:50 a.m. Thursday. At that intersection police found the victims who said they were shot at before crashing into another unrelated vehicle.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police: Man In His 30s Killed In N. Mpls. Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died Thursday evening after a shooting in north Minneapolis. The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North. As officers were arriving, they found out that a man had arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 41-year-old Ernell Hooks of Columbia Heights, died at the hospital. No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be submitted online, too. The shooting happened less than two hours after a deadly gas station shooting in Plymouth.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Motorcycle Collides With Car On Hwy. 13 In Savage, Killing 20-Year-Old Man

SAVAGE, Minn. (WCCO) — A 20-year-old Mounds View man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a sedan Wednesday afternoon in Savage. The Minnesota State Patrol says the sedan was traveling northbound on Highway 13 when it struck the northbound motorcycle at about 1:30 p.m. at the intersection with 128th Street. (credit: MnDOT) The victim is identified as Quinn Jeffrey Milles. He was wearing a helmet. The driver of the sedan, an 82-year-old Prior Lake woman, was not hurt. The state patrol says alcohol was not a factor in this crash. The investigation is ongoing.
SAVAGE, MN
KIMT

Mother charged with manslaughter for death of baby in Mower County

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman has been arrested for the death of her child in Mower County. Jocelyn Leslie Pater, 25, was arrested Thursday and charged with second-degree manslaughter, child endangerment, permitting a child to ingest drugs, and fifth-degree drug possession. She’s being held in the Mower County Jail on $500,000 bond.
MOWER COUNTY, MN

