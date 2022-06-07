Álvarez, Astros finalize $115M, six-year deal through 2028

Shortly after Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off sac fly for the Yankees on Sunday, the third baseman was asked if he had any feelings about returning to Minnesota. Donaldson spent the previous two seasons with the Twins, who host the Yankees between Tuesday and Thursday. Minnesota traded Donaldson to New York shortly before the 2022 season, but the series doesn’t come with any strong emotions for the 36-year-old.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO