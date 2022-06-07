Álvarez, Astros finalize $115M, six-year deal through 2028

With Jake Meyers’ injury from last year’s ALDS against the Chicago White Sox, the Astros have split time between Chas McCormick and Jose Siri at center field this season. But Meyers is expected to return from his torn labrum this later month.
Shortly after Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off sac fly for the Yankees on Sunday, the third baseman was asked if he had any feelings about returning to Minnesota. Donaldson spent the previous two seasons with the Twins, who host the Yankees between Tuesday and Thursday. Minnesota traded Donaldson to New York shortly before the 2022 season, but the series doesn’t come with any strong emotions for the 36-year-old.
Heading into the 2022 MLB campaign, nobody had bigger shoes to fill than Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña. After five straight American League Championship Series appearances, the Astros had lost their superstar shortstop, Carlos Correa. In Houston, Correa was a Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Star, a Gold...
Yankees ace Gerrit Cole took the mound in Minnesota's Target Field Thursday night having allowed only three home runs in his last nine starts, a span of 55 innings and 218 batters faced. The Twins would get him for three homers in three batters to start the game. It would...
Just a few days ago, the Houston Astros locked up their designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, extending his contract for six years and $115 million. The new deal will kick in at the start of the 2023 season and will last the Astros’ slugger through the 2028 season. Alvarez is...
The Seattle Mariners will continue their series against the Houston Astros on Tuesday night. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series and make a Mariners-Astros prediction and pick. These teams have had vastly different seasons. The Mariners began the year on a high note, but a recent streak...
New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Higashioka will start at catcher after Jose Trevino was rested on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Archer, our models project Higashioka to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Franco will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ehire Adrianza starting at third base. Adrianza will bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.5...
