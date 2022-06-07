ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Álvarez, Astros finalize $115M, six-year deal through 2028

By Editorial
Jennings Daily News
 3 days ago

Álvarez, Astros finalize $115M, six-year deal through...

Yardbarker

Sánchez, Urshela Enjoying Minnesota as Yankees Visit Twins

Shortly after Josh Donaldson hit a walk-off sac fly for the Yankees on Sunday, the third baseman was asked if he had any feelings about returning to Minnesota. Donaldson spent the previous two seasons with the Twins, who host the Yankees between Tuesday and Thursday. Minnesota traded Donaldson to New York shortly before the 2022 season, but the series doesn’t come with any strong emotions for the 36-year-old.
FOX Sports

How Carlos Correa, Jose Altuve guided Jeremy Peña's Astros breakout

Heading into the 2022 MLB campaign, nobody had bigger shoes to fill than Houston Astros rookie Jeremy Peña. After five straight American League Championship Series appearances, the Astros had lost their superstar shortstop, Carlos Correa. In Houston, Correa was a Rookie of the Year, a two-time All-Star, a Gold...
Yardbarker

Jose Altuve Shares The Ultimate Praise For An Astros Teammate

Just a few days ago, the Houston Astros locked up their designated hitter Yordan Alvarez, extending his contract for six years and $115 million. The new deal will kick in at the start of the 2023 season and will last the Astros’ slugger through the 2028 season. Alvarez is...
numberfire.com

Kyle Higashioka catching for Yankees on Wednesday

New York Yankees catcher Kyle Higashioka is batting ninth in Wednesday's contest against the Minnesota Twins. Higashioka will start at catcher after Jose Trevino was rested on the road. In a matchup against right-hander Chris Archer, our models project Higashioka to score 8.4 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado sitting for Astros on Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Maldonado will move to the bench on Tuesday with Jason Castro catching for right-hander Justin Verlander. Castro will bat eighth versus right-hander Chris Flexen and Seattle. numberFire's models project Castro for 7.9...
numberfire.com

Maikel Franco sitting for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals infielder Maikel Franco is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Franco will move to the bench on Wednesday with Ehire Adrianza starting at third base. Adrianza will bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Adrianza for 6.5...
