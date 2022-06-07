ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hops take three-of-five games with Dust Devils

By Wade Evanson
Hillsboro News-Times
Hillsboro News-Times
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2dXx_0g3Dq1hG00 Hillsboro's Tristin English and Danny Oriente combine for 22 hits in the road series with Tri-City.

Another good week ended even better for Hillsboro manager Vince Harrison, who arrived home from the team's road trip at Tri-City to his wife and three young kids who are visiting from Ohio.

"They were asleep by the time I got home last night, so I got a little rough-housing this morning," Harrison said with a chuckle. "But it was all worth it."

The manager has three kids, two of whom are twin girls born during his Kane County team's playoffs in 2015. Harrison said that living apart from his family has changed as his kids have gotten older, but they're also always happy to see him — even if he's not first on their list.

"The last two years flying across the country to Hillsboro has been and experience for them and now they see some different things and kind of remember stuff," Harrison said. "But truthfully, they're happy to see me, but they associate Oregon with Barley (the Hops mascot), and they're already asking about when they're going to see Barley."

On the field, Harrison was happy to again be on the right side of their series at Tri-City. The Hops took four of the series' six games with the Dust Devils and in the process have won eight of their last 12 games, improved to 26-23 overall, and are just 1.5 games behind first-place Eugene.

Minor league baseball is more about development than wins and losses, but Harrison said winning is still a big part of the game and the process of getting better is simply more fun when you're doing just that.

"Guys are developing and trying to get to the big leagues and working on things, but it's a lot more fun coming to the field every day when you get to shake hands and win," Harrison said. "We try to keep the guys engaged and realizing that development is cool and that's what we all want to do, but it sure is a lot more fun developing with a winning culture. And I think guys are buying into that."

It was the bats that they were buying into against Tri-City. The Hops have struggled at the plate for much of this season, but they batted .309 over the last series' six games, led by Danny Oriente and Tristin English who combined for 22 hits in the series.

Harrison said Oriente, who batted .423 against Tri-City, is a clubhouse favorite. While he may not jump out at you on paper, Harrison acknowledged, his intangibles and overall skill set are invaluable to the team on and off the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2EVp_0g3Dq1hG00 "Danny might not be the fastest guy or have the most pop, but he's a guy I want up there when there's a guy on third base," Harrison said. "He can pretty much handle the bat and he's ready for any situation, and he's so loved in the clubhouse that when they see him doing well, it just kind of boosts the team."

English was on fire last week, too, hitting .478 over five games with 11 hits in 23 at-bats.

Harrison said he challenged the 25-year-old first baseman during the week to hit more line drives, even telling him he didn't want him to hit a home run. English duly deposited the next pitch he hit into the stands.

"I told him, 'I know you can hit home runs, but I don't need you to try to hit a home run,'" Harrison said. "And sure enough, what ends up happening? He hits a home run."

English wasn't the only one the Hops manager challenged this past week. In fact, he challenged the whole team to get something going on the road.

Prior to their series with Tri-City, the Hops were just 4-12 on the road this season. Harrison said they pinpointed the type of outs they were making, and he asked his players to focus on doing things a little differently. And it worked.

"It was really more about making these guys understand how they've been making outs and challenging them to be more productive," Harrison said. "We had some guys make some adjustments and that can just be contagious, and we saw some good things happen."

On the mound, Kenny Hernandez again dazzled, throwing eight innings in the Hops 10-4 win June 3, allowing just a single earned run on five hits while striking out eight and walking one with just 88 pitches.

Harrison said Hernandez is a great example for the rest of his staff, citing his business-like attitude and overall efficiency on the mound.

"He's a prime example of a guy who knows how to mix pitches," the manager said. "I completely trust him, and he just goes out there and does what he does. We always like when he's on the mound."

Hillsboro hosts last-place Everett this week and will look to avenge a five-game sweep at the hands of the AquaSox last month.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

Related
Hillsboro News-Times

Last week to weigh in on new Hillsboro school's name

You can fill out a survey to help name the new South Hillsboro elementary school, currently called ES29.This is the final week to weigh in on the naming of the Hillsboro School District's newest elementary school, according to the district's newsletter. The new school is in South Hillsboro, located at 7201 S.E. Kinnaman Road. Currently designated as ES29 — short for "Elementary School 29," indicating it is the Hillsboro School District's 29th elementary school — it is expected to open for attendance in September 2023. Groundbreaking began in early spring on the 73,500-square-feet building, which is paid for...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro's first food co-op is starting its long final stretch

The organization is approaching the requisite number of shareholders, though lengthy fundraising is still to come. Hillsboro's first-ever food co-op is in the home stretch of drumming up membership, meaning the organization is now preparing to move on with site selection for a storefront. Organizers of the Hillsboro Food Co-op say they have about 200 more ownership shares to sell before they hit 1,000. At that point, they say, they'll have enough shares sold to start the long process of buying a site on which to build a proper store. The purpose of a co-op is to have a...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

WashCo recycling program under fire before launch

A California company demanded its name be removed from a county website for Recycle+.A dust-up between the Washington County government and a Southern California recycling company highlights the continuing confusion and controversy surrounding the county's new Recycle+ program, which kicks off in less than a month. Green Impact Plastics, based in Vernon, California, sent a sternly worded email to the county after company leaders learned that Washington County cited the company as a partner on a website for its new recycling program. In reality, the county is not directly partnered with Green Impact, a fact that the company's...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Wild west will settle partisan power in Salem

Both parties say they are confident of gains in the Oregon Legislature in the 2022 general election.In the battle for power in the Oregon Legislature, the future political mix could hinge on a handful of 2022 races not far from the Capitol. After the 2020 election, Democrats had a 37-22 majority in the House and an 18-12 advantage in the Senate. The three-fifths "supermajorities" let Democrats pass taxes and other financial legislation without any Republican votes. Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, almost always signed bills that reached her desk. Two years later, the political math in the...
SALEM, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Eugene, OR
State
Ohio State
Hillsboro, OR
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Hillsboro, OR
Local
Oregon Sports
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro must redraw ward boundaries following 2020 Census

New population figures show many more citizens in northern Ward 1 than in the other two City Council districts.Hillsboro has an uneven number of people living in each of its three city wards, which determine the boundaries by with City Council positions are elected, and which parts of town they represent. Now, the city is hosting a virtual meeting and online survey for folks to weigh in on the process to redraw the map and bring the ward configuration into compliance with the city code. Community members can learn more and give their feedback at a virtual meeting...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro's first Market of Choice to open in 2024

The locally-owned grocery chain plans to move into South Hillsboro, near TV Highway.Hillsboro is getting its own Market of Choice grocery store, expected to open in the next few years. The Oregon-based grocer announced this week it plans to open a new location at Reed's Crossing Town Center in South Hillsboro, near Tualatin Valley Highway and Cornelius Pass Road, with a scheduled opening date of early to mid-2024. Based in Eugene, Market of Choice operates nearly a dozen stores across the state, including stores in Cedar Mill and West Linn. The family-owned company touts itself as an independent grocery...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Milk bank donations surge amid ongoing formula shortage

Out-of-stock rates for formula recently topped 85% in Oregon as communities and public agencies look to help.It's an immeasurable fear to not know whether you're going to be able to find any baby formula — let alone the right formula — for your newborn. "It is heartbreaking to hear people tell you that they're going from store to store to store to try to feed their baby," says Lesley Mondeaux, director of the Tigard-based nonprofit Northwest Mother's Milk Bank. But amid the ongoing formula shortage, mothers in the Portland area have been stepping up in huge numbers to donate breast...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dust Devils#Games Behind#Minor League Baseball
Portland Tribune

Plane crash-lands after takeoff from Hillsboro Airport

No injuries were reported. Traffic was disrupted on nearby Northeast Evergreen Road. A small aircraft was forced to make an emergency landing in Hillsboro on Tuesday afternoon, June 7. Firefighters responded to the scene of the emergency landing at Northeast Evergreen Road and 25th Avenue. The road was closed in...
HILLSBORO, OR
Portland Tribune

Hillsboro Police Log: Stolen vehicle tracked via Sirius XM

The Hillsboro Police Department lists calls for service from May 23-29, 2022. Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

WCCLS: Summer reading means summer fun at libraries

Washington County libraries offer a wealth of programs, indoors and outdoors, adults and all ages, from June 2.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find books,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Amazing Kids: Glencoe sophomore an 'inspirational' entrepreneur

Samantha Parra has her own business and has helped organize fundraisers for those impacted by Hillsboro fires. Samantha Parra, a sophomore at Glencoe High School in Hillsboro, has made quite a name for herself in downtown Hillsboro — all just a year after her family relocated from Beaverton. Not only does she balance her school life — including as a member of the school dance team — with her own entrepreneurial pursuits, Parra also helps out other Hillsboro businesses with their marketing and outreach. She's even used her talents to help fire-affected businesses that were impacted by the New...
HILLSBORO, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Hillsboro News-Times

Local duo built children's book display for Hillsboro libraries

Katie Lewis and her daughter, Olivia, built vibrant displays inspired by classic children's books.For the past several weeks, visitors to the Shute Park Library in Hillsboro have been greeted by handmade displays inspired by famous children's books. Library staff say that the papier-maché and knitted displays, crafted by a local resident and her daughter, have drawn a lot of attention. Katie Lewis and her oldest child, Olivia, say that they were inspired by classic children's books. "Originally, we had just planned to do some little houses with dolls, but then decided it would be even more fun if we...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

All-women air show thrills crowd at Hillsboro Airport

Spectators are treated to stunt flying and great weather at the Oregon International Air Show.Hillsboro resident Beckett Kangas, 9, was dressed for the occasion in his flight suit as he and his mom, Brandi Kangas, attended the Oregon International Air Show on Saturday, May 21. This year's show, held May 20-22, was titled "She Flies With Her Own Wings." The suit was a little on the short side though. "It's from his eighth birthday; that's why they look like capris," Brandi said. Beckett Kangas was excited to see the F-18. "I just really like flying," he said. "I like...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Metro President Lynn Peterson wins second term

Incumbent will receive more than 50% of the vote even though ballots are still being countedMetro President Lynn Peterson has been reelected to a second term, even though ballots are still being counted in the Clackamas County portion of the elected regional government. Updated unofficial returns showed Peterson with 54% of the vote on Sunday, May 29. Her closest challenger, Alisa Pyszka, has 32%. Even though only around 77% of the ballots have been counted in Clackamas County, Peterson is leading Pyszka by enough there that she will not fall below 50% by the time the results will be certified...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Portland Tribune

Amazing Kids: Cornelius teen is true to his roots

The Pacific University computer science student fixes computers at the Cornelius Public Library. Zachary Abela-Gale fixed his first laptop in middle school. His dad had given up on it, but Abela-Gale decided he would give it his best shot. "My dad had a stack of laptops that broke down and...
CORNELIUS, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro's Latino Cultural Festival returns

The event will be hosted by the Hillsboro Hops and returns after two years of pandemic cancellations.The 16th Annual Latino Cultural Festival is on June 5 in Hillsboro, hosted by the Hillsboro Hops at Ron Tonkin Field. The event is organized by the Hillsboro-based Washington County Chamber of Commerce. COVID-19 canceled the event for the past two years, so 2022 marks the return of the largest Latino cultural celebration in Oregon's most Hispanic county. "We are truly excited that the Latino Cultural Festival is returning this year," said Deanna Palm, president and chief executive officer of the Washington...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Ex Novo beer garden opens in Hillsboro this weekend

The beer garden is a preview of what will be offered at Hillsboro's first full brew pub for the Portland-based company.Ex Novo Brewing Company's new Hillsboro beer garden opens this weekend, according to an announcement by the company. It's the company's first location in Hillsboro, adding to their branches in Portland and on Southwest Watson Avenue in Beaverton. Hillsboro's beer garden will be located at 158 N.E. 2nd Ave., near where the permanent brew pub will operate out of a restaurant hub planned for the nearby former U.S. Bank building on East Main Street. The beer garden opens at noon Saturday, May 21. The site will serve locally made beers and hot sandwiches. Other restaurants slated to operate out of the food hub include Grand Central Bakery, Sizzle Pie and The Sudra. {loadposition sub-article-01}
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro Police Log: Smash-and-grab for Pokémon

The Hillsboro Police Department reports some notable calls for service from May 9-15, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Monday, May 9 A man was arrested for stealing a catalytic converter off of a Ford XPL in the 1300 block of Northeast 15th Avenue. A business in the 700 block of Southwest 185th Avenue had its front door smashed and several Pokémon cards were taken. Tuesday,...
HILLSBORO, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro, OR
595
Followers
1K+
Post
95K+
Views
ABOUT

The Hillsboro News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.hillsborotribune.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy