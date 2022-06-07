ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madras, OR

Redo for Madras First Thursday

By Pat Kruis
 3 days ago

Downpours and lightning cancelled the first event, vendors restage for this Thursday

Halfway through setting up for the Madras First Thursday event on June 2, a downpour drenched the vendors. When she saw lightning strike, organizer Angela Rhodes decided to call off the outdoor portion of the event. "I took all the cones out of the parking lot soaked in rain," said Rhodes. Instead, vendors agreed to return this week, to hold the First Thursday on the second Thursday, June 9.

Rhodes expects to see all the same vendors, along with a bouncy house. She noted the forecast calls for no rain and temperatures in the 80s. On First Thursdays businesses stay open late and street vendors line up along Fifth Street between D and B Streets, with a bouncy house for kids at Windermere Realty at Fifth and B Streets.

Stores stay open from 5 to 8 p.m.

