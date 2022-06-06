ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amber Heard’s sister offers actress support on Instagram: ‘I know what I saw’

By David Matthews, New York Daily News
 3 days ago

Despite a shocking loss in her defamation trial, Amber Heard and her supporters are not backing down.

The “Pineapple Express” actress has already pledged to appeal her million-dollar loss to ex-husband Johnny Depp — and her sister is going to be with her every step of the way.

Whitney Henriquez posted a simple photo Sunday night with the hashtag “#IStandWithAmberHeard” along with a lengthy caption.

Saying that she stands with her “sissy,” Henriquez added that she’s proud of Heard for “standing up for yourself” and for being “the voice of so many who can’t speak to the things that happen behind closed doors.”

She added that she was honored to testify for Heard and that “I would do it a million times over because I know what I saw and because the truth is forever on your side.”

Henriquez testified on Heard’s behalf during the defamation trial, which took place in a federal court in Virginia and concerned a Washington Post op-ed Heard had published in 2018.

She was the only witness who said she had seen Depp strike Heard — a fight that was eventually broken up by a bodyguard.

