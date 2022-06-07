ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hops take three-of-five games with Dust Devils

By Wade Evanson
Forest Grove News Times
3 days ago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1x2dXx_0g3Dm6gN00 Hillsboro's Tristin English and Danny Oriente combine for 22 hits in the road series with Tri-City.

Another good week ended even better for Hillsboro manager Vince Harrison, who arrived home from the team's road trip at Tri-City to his wife and three young kids who are visiting from Ohio.

"They were asleep by the time I got home last night, so I got a little rough-housing this morning," Harrison said with a chuckle. "But it was all worth it."

The manager has three kids, two of whom are twin girls born during his Kane County team's playoffs in 2015. Harrison said that living apart from his family has changed as his kids have gotten older, but they're also always happy to see him — even if he's not first on their list.

"The last two years flying across the country to Hillsboro has been and experience for them and now they see some different things and kind of remember stuff," Harrison said. "But truthfully, they're happy to see me, but they associate Oregon with Barley (the Hops mascot), and they're already asking about when they're going to see Barley."

On the field, Harrison was happy to again be on the right side of their series at Tri-City. The Hops took four of the series' six games with the Dust Devils and in the process have won eight of their last 12 games, improved to 26-23 overall, and are just 1.5 games behind first-place Eugene.

Minor league baseball is more about development than wins and losses, but Harrison said winning is still a big part of the game and the process of getting better is simply more fun when you're doing just that.

"Guys are developing and trying to get to the big leagues and working on things, but it's a lot more fun coming to the field every day when you get to shake hands and win," Harrison said. "We try to keep the guys engaged and realizing that development is cool and that's what we all want to do, but it sure is a lot more fun developing with a winning culture. And I think guys are buying into that."

It was the bats that they were buying into against Tri-City. The Hops have struggled at the plate for much of this season, but they batted .309 over the last series' six games, led by Danny Oriente and Tristin English who combined for 22 hits in the series.

Harrison said Oriente, who batted .423 against Tri-City, is a clubhouse favorite. While he may not jump out at you on paper, Harrison acknowledged, his intangibles and overall skill set are invaluable to the team on and off the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P2EVp_0g3Dm6gN00 "Danny might not be the fastest guy or have the most pop, but he's a guy I want up there when there's a guy on third base," Harrison said. "He can pretty much handle the bat and he's ready for any situation, and he's so loved in the clubhouse that when they see him doing well, it just kind of boosts the team."

English was on fire last week, too, hitting .478 over five games with 11 hits in 23 at-bats.

Harrison said he challenged the 25-year-old first baseman during the week to hit more line drives, even telling him he didn't want him to hit a home run. English duly deposited the next pitch he hit into the stands.

"I told him, 'I know you can hit home runs, but I don't need you to try to hit a home run,'" Harrison said. "And sure enough, what ends up happening? He hits a home run."

English wasn't the only one the Hops manager challenged this past week. In fact, he challenged the whole team to get something going on the road.

Prior to their series with Tri-City, the Hops were just 4-12 on the road this season. Harrison said they pinpointed the type of outs they were making, and he asked his players to focus on doing things a little differently. And it worked.

"It was really more about making these guys understand how they've been making outs and challenging them to be more productive," Harrison said. "We had some guys make some adjustments and that can just be contagious, and we saw some good things happen."

On the mound, Kenny Hernandez again dazzled, throwing eight innings in the Hops 10-4 win June 3, allowing just a single earned run on five hits while striking out eight and walking one with just 88 pitches.

Harrison said Hernandez is a great example for the rest of his staff, citing his business-like attitude and overall efficiency on the mound.

"He's a prime example of a guy who knows how to mix pitches," the manager said. "I completely trust him, and he just goes out there and does what he does. We always like when he's on the mound."

Hillsboro hosts last-place Everett this week and will look to avenge a five-game sweep at the hands of the AquaSox last month.





Forest Grove News Times

Milk bank donations surge amid ongoing formula shortage

Out-of-stock rates for formula recently topped 85% in Oregon as communities and public agencies look to help.It's an immeasurable fear to not know whether you're going to be able to find any baby formula — let alone the right formula — for your newborn. "It is heartbreaking to hear people tell you that they're going from store to store to store to try to feed their baby," says Lesley Mondeaux, director of the Tigard-based nonprofit Northwest Mother's Milk Bank. But amid the ongoing formula shortage, mothers in the Portland area have been stepping up in huge numbers to donate breast...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Beaverton's Reser Center announces its inaugural 2022-23 season

Tickets go on sale July 7 for the public, and June 10 for members, a new offering at the Reser.The Patricia Reser Center for the Arts' first full season will kick off this fall. The inaugural 2022-23 Reser Presents season launches with a performance by Pink Martini, featuring China Forbes and Storm Large, on Sept. 16, and will wrap up next May with Heart of Afghanistan, an Afghan quartet. "We are excited to build on the success of this spring's grand opening and welcome these 'must-see' artists to Beaverton," said executive director Chris Ayzoukian. He added, "This season's programming truly...
BEAVERTON, OR
Forest Grove News Times

LETTERS: 'Good guy with a gun' myth failed Uvalde's kids

The News-Times continues to hear from readers in the wake of the massacre at Robb Elementary School in Texas.Editor's note: Have a letter to share? Email your thoughts to Editor-in-Chief Mark Miller at mmiller@pamplinmedia.com. Letters should be no more than 400 words. All submissions must include the name and hometown of the author. Submissions should not include profane or defamatory language. We may lightly edit submissions for style and clarity. We encourage writers to suggest their own headline when submitting a letter; otherwise, a headline may be generated based on the contents of the letter. A D V E R...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Cornelius adopts budget with eye towards population growth

The population of Cornelius grew from 11,020 in 2010 to an estimated 13,498 in 2021, a 22.5% increase. The Cornelius City Council unanimously passed a $69.5 million budget Monday, June 6 with new personnel and infrastructure aimed at accommodating a growing community. The population of Cornelius grew from 11,020 in 2010 to an estimated 13,498 in 2021 — a 22.5% increase -- and city officials say the majority of that growth occurred in the last five years. "A city isn't just a police department and fire department. We are many things. We want to make sure when people turn the...
CORNELIUS, OR
Forest Grove News Times

WCCLS: Summer reading means summer fun at libraries

Washington County libraries offer a wealth of programs, indoors and outdoors, adults and all ages, from June 2.All library programs are presented free of charge unless otherwise noted. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue reading below Banks 42461 N.W. Market St. BUILD AND USE GARDEN STRUCTURES — Join the library for a hands-on workshop from 10 a.m.-noon Saturday, June 4. For adults and teens. In-person. A few simple trellis structures will be demonstrated that can add a lot of versatility to your growing space. No registration required. SUMMER READING KICKOFF PARTY — Find books,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Teens & Oregon Mustangs program matches horses, trainers

100-day competition and conservation effort to culminate in Adoption Challenge eventShe once roamed free in Eastern Oregon in a herd threatened by drought and wildfires and lack of food and water. Then, she became part of the roundup at South Steens herd management area outside Burns, as part of a Bureau of Land Management concentrated effort to help out her kind. And, now the mustang named Xena — as in Xena the Warrior Princess — spends her days guided by the kind hands and voice of trainer Jackie Brooks, learning the life of a domesticated animal through the adoption program...
PORTLAND, OR
Forest Grove News Times

Westside mayors talk progress at forum

After two years of Zoom calls, 10 area mayors met in-person to discuss progress in their cities.After a two-year hiatus in which local mayors found themselves meeting virtually via Zoom, area mayors gathered in person on Thursday, May 26, for a breakfast forum in Tigard. The annual event, hosted by the Westside Economic Alliance and sponsored by Comcast, was held at the Washington Square Embassy Suites, attracting 10 Washington County mayors. Each mayor had two minutes to highlight events, followed by audience questions. Here's what their cities have been doing over the last year: Tigard Mayor Jason Snider said...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR


