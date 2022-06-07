ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forest Grove, OR

Pacific Conference softball standouts honored

By Wade Evanson
Forest Grove News Times
Forest Grove News Times
 3 days ago
Sherwood leads the league with five first-team honorees; Forest Grove nabs two, Glencoe one.

Despite dropping an opening round playoff game to Lake Oswego, the softball season was nothing shy of a success for Sherwood, which finished tied atop the Pacific Conference standings and this past week saw five Bowmen players earn all-league honors on the first team.

The co-champions' five first-team honorees led the league, while fellow co-champions Newberg and McMinnville garnered four and three respectively.

Forest Grove had two first-teamers, while Glencoe notched one.

Sherwood head coach Mikal Morris said earlier this season that she's proud of how far the Bowmen program has come in recent years. Despite losing key contributors from this year's team to graduation, she expects things to continue moving in a positive direction in the years to come.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f480a_0g3Dm5ne00 "Sherwood softball has come so far in the last five years, and I am so pleased with this team and how we are coming together," the coach said. "We're growing, and the talent coming in is great. We will miss our senior leadership but have many great athletes in our program."

Earning first-team honors for Sherwood were sophomore pitcher Faith McHill, senior catcher Sara Ellerton, sophomore infielder Payton Abiley, freshman utility player McKenna Parmelee, and senior outfielder Lauren Garrison.

Morris said earlier this year that Ellerton's passion for the game was unrivaled.

"She's our catcher and all-around leader," the coach said. "She has passion and desire that a coach cannot teach."

In addition to the Bowmen's first-team selections, senior infielder Raegan Chioinio made the second team, and senior Natalia Zepeda, sophomore Bella Zepeda, and freshman Camryn Knight earned honorable mentions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IpLcd_0g3Dm5ne00 Newberg's first-teamers were senior pitcher Serayah Neiss, junior catcher Abby Carsley, sophomore infielder Brooklyn Mills, and junior outfielder Kiley Harris.

McMinnville's first-teamers were Mackenzie Bekofsky, Brynn McManus and Maddy Powell.

Forest Grove, which finished 14-10 overall and earned a state playoff spot, was led by its co-captains, senior outfielder Hailey Yon and junior infielder Kaimalino Ingram. Both Yon and Ingram were named to the first team.

"As captains of our team, both girls were leaders all year long on and off the field for us," Forest Grove head coach Jeremy Ingram said, "which really helped guide this team to some of our success this season."

The coach said that Yon was the team's "rock" throughout the season, playing multiple positions and batting in the pivotal three-spot in the lineup, not to mention filling in as a pitcher when starter Ella Taplin went down with an injury.

"She stepped up huge for us when we were in need of another pitcher and was undoubtedly our vocal leader in the dugout and practice all year," Ingram said.

Kaimalino Ingram, his daughter, was a steady presence too, the coach noted. She led the team batting average from her shortstop position, where she was nearly flawless defensively.

"She had 53 chances in the field during league play and converted those to 50 outs," the coach said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TjeVU_0g3Dm5ne00 Additionally, Vikings who were honored included junior infielder Jordan Ingram, senior outfielder Violet Royalty and sophomore outfielder Katelyn Peterson, who earned second-team honors, along with junior pitcher Rylie Arruda, sophomore catcher Jackie Lang, and sophomore infielder Meagan Hall, who were honorable mentions.

Eslewhere, Glencoe senior infielder Ellie Ravins was a first-team honoree, followed by senior catcher Kirstyn Miller, who was a second-teamer, Izzy Hill, Emilee Dickinson, Bailey Farrimond and Irene Van Dyke were honorable mentions.

Liberty senior pitcher Abby Blair made the second team.

Century pitcher Alyssa Loza and freshman outfielder Avery Cox were also second-team honorees, while the Jaguars' Samantha Shipley and Riley Miller were honorable mentions.

McMinnville's Brynn McManus was the conference's Player of the Year.

Newberg's Serayah Neiss was the Pitcher of the Year.

Sherwood head coach Mikal Morris was the Coach of the Year.

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove News Times

Forest Grove, OR
ABOUT

The Forest Grove News-Times is the oldest newspaper in Washington County offers the most-read newspaper, website and social media following in the area.

 http://www.forestgrovenewstimes.com

