Tigard Police Log: Suspected burglar found hiding in bathroom

By Tigard Police Department
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bl7rQ_0g3Dhshh00 The Tigard Police Department describes calls for service between May 15-21, 2022.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Sunday, May 15

A fraud was reported from a store in the 9500 block of Southwest Washington Square Road, where a woman fraudulently returned high-end merchandise to get a credit with the store. The fraud wasn't discovered until after the customer left.

Two cars were involved in a rear-end crash on Highway 217 at Southwest Greenburg Road. The driver that caused the crash was cited. No one was seriously hurt.

A man reported his Acura MDX was stolen from a parking lot in the 13500 block of Southwest Pacific Highway.

Monday, May 16

Employees at a business off Southwest 68th Avenue reported coming to work to find a kitchen area rummaged through and the bathroom door locked from the inside. Responding officers found the suspect inside. He was arrested for burglary.

A shoplifter was detained by loss prevention employees at a store in the 9300 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. The suspect had stolen high-end handbags. Officers recovered wire cutters, brass knuckles with a folding knife and several fraudulent credit cards from him. The suspect went to jail on charges of aggravated shoplifting and felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

Tuesday, May 17

Officers were asked to assist state authorities with a call involving a mother and two kids at a local hotel.

A woman reported her car was broken into in a parking lot in the 9500 block of Southwest Washington Square Road, and her credit cards were showing fraudulent charges.

Officers responded to an assault with a firearm in the 10700 block of Southwest Greenburg Road. A man reported he was hit in the head with a gun after he got into a verbal confrontation with two men at a convenience store. Both suspects ran off and one was found quickly nearby by a K-9 handler. The second suspect was found hiding in bushes thanks to the assistance of a Washington County Sheriff's Office unmanned aerial vehicle. Officers recovered a gun, ammunition and pills from the suspect's backpack. He was taken to jail.

Wednesday, May 18

A catalytic converter was stolen overnight from an apartment complex in the 12200 block of Southwest Knoll Drive.

The Mental Health Response Team was called out to a man in an apparent mental health crisis who was not taking his medication. He was taken to the hospital for an evaluation on a mental health hold.

A jewelry store in the 9200 block of Southwest Hall Boulevard was burglarized. The glass door and several glass cases were damaged. The investigation remains open.

Thursday, May 19

Officers responded to a crash on Southwest Pacific Highway involving a semi-truck and a car. There were no serious injuries.

A theft in progress was reported from a store in the 9300 block of Southwest Washington Square Road. As a K-9 track was started, a suspicious vehicle left the area. The driver was stopped near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Burnham Street, then he ran into a wetland area. Officers ran after the man, who continued to fight with officers. He was ultimately detained on several charges and went to jail.

Friday, May 20

A driver hit several cars and trees in a neighborhood along Southwest Riverwood Lane. Callers thought the driver may be drunk, but officers learned he had an apparent medical issue which caused him to crash. Medics responded to care for him.

Officers assisted with a death investigation involving a man who passed away of apparent medical causes. Foul play is not suspected.

Witnesses reported a man walking into the street and running toward a car near Southwest Hall Boulevard and Hunziker Street. The driver had to swerve to avoid hitting him. Officers contacted the man, who had a warrant out for his arrest, and he was taken to jail on the warrant.

Saturday, May 21

A person in an apparent mental health crisis was called in by four businesses throughout the day. Officers learned the person had committed crimes of theft, harassment and mail theft. The person went to jail and the Mental Health Response Team was consulted for potential follow-up.

Employees at a store in the 10200 block of Southwest Washington Square Road reported customers shoplifting high-dollar merchandise. Officers were called after the suspects left in a car and were not able to immediately locate the suspects.

The Times

The Times

Tigard, OR
