MIAMI - Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody is warning residents about a text message scam offering a 'free gift' for paying a bill on time. Moody's office says the scheme is designed to entice text recipients with the promise of a present to click on a link to an unfamiliar website requesting personal information. Residents are reminded to never use links from unknown phone numbers or reply to suspicious messages, especially if free gifts or money are promised. "Scammers will try anything to steal your personal information. Their latest trick is simple, but effective-the promise of a gift in...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 18 HOURS AGO