STAFFORD – For the first four races of the 2022 season at Stafford Speedway Bryan Narducci has been the most consistent driver in the SK Modified division. Narducci had consecutive second places finishes in the first two events of the season, a fifth place on May 20 and third place on June 3. Through four races Narducci was the only driver in the division with top-five finishes in every event.

STAFFORD, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO