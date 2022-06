Tada Cognitive Solutions releases a new Production Control Tower, enabled with digital twin technology to drive operation visibility right within the warehouse or factory. The control tower, focused on the production side of things, is the latest in a series of supply chain and manufacturing releases to embraces digital twins and automation, as the industry looks to solve many crisis that occur today. Tada explains that its new product improves productivity through real-time insights that are funneled directly to the production team.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 2 DAYS AGO