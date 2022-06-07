ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Nicci Gilbert Rips ‘P-Valley’ Writers for Allegedly Stealing Her Idea: ‘You Have to Do the Work’

Shine My Crown
Shine My Crown
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1J3xwA_0g3CyH1C00

The second season of “P-Valley” premiered on STARZ this month, and Nicci Gilbert maintains that the idea for the show was stolen from her.

Gilbert also says that the season two writers are clueless about which direction to take the show.

“‘Re-imagining’ Soul Kitten Cabaret doesn’t make you a writer or dope creator, it makes you a dope journalist with a wild imagination and financial backing. The cast is super talented and I hope they aren’t underutilized in effort to cover up your infringement,” Gilbert writes.

In January, the singer filed a lawsuit against Lionsgate Entertainment and Starz, accusing them of copyright infringement.

She alleges too many similarities between the show and her 2011 musical stage play, “Soul Kittens Cabaret.”

Four years after her play hit the stage, Katori Hall released a play titled “P—sy Valley.” The series is based on Hall’s book.

The Starz show premiered July 12, 2020, and begins with an unnamed woman (Elarica Johnson) fleeing her hometown destroyed by a flood. After ending up in Chucalissa, she wins the one-night Booty Bucket competition at The Pynk the asks for a permanent job.

In a video posted to her Instagram account, Gilbert delivered a blistering review of the show:

“I have seen the reviews, the real review not the ones that are bot generated or that they paid for. The real reviews, from the real people, from the real fans of the show, are saying the show wasn’t giving what’s supposed to be gave.”

She continued, “I feel like some of the incredibly talented people like the Mercedes character and Uncle Clifford were underutilized. I feel like there’s going to be this pivot in effort to fool the people into believing that you actually are a real writer.”

Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, Shannon Thornton, Elarica Johnson and Skyler Joy also star in the show.

Comments / 7

unknown unknown
3d ago

hmm..I am satisfied with the show..I am well entertained...luv, luv me some Mercedes, Uncle Clifford, Diamond & his girl,

Reply
2
Related
Bossip

Pynk Poppin’: P-Valley’s Season 2 Premiere Sets STARZ Audience Growth Record

The numbers are in for the season 2 premiere of P-Valley and while the show takes place down in the valley, its audience is SKY HIGH. According to an official press release, viewers for the premiere episode skyrocketed 1,018 percent compared to the first season’s premiere on the STARZ streaming app. Over 4.5 million people tuned in to see the Pynk Posse's p-poppery over its first three days and P-Valley set a record as the largest season-over-season growth in the streamer's history.
TV SERIES
Shine My Crown

LisaRaye Believes Lori Harvey-Michael B. Jordan Split Was Partly Down to Him Missing His Ex

LisaRaye McCoy is not buying into reports suggesting that Lori Harvey broke up with Michael B. Jordan because she wasn't ready to commit. "When a person and a woman finds a good one, then that's what you're looking for, but I will say that she's young still. 'I, too, was looking forward to them making it because I thought, 'Oh, you know what? She's been looking for something' o keep on her arm, She's able to have a relationship with that is meaningful and is successful'—because we know that the girl wants to keep somebod' who is going to be newsworthy. She ain't no joke," the actress said on FOX Soul's" Cocktails With Queens."
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Rich couple married for just five months with no children spent 18 months running up lawyers' bills of £1.2m in fight over money says judge as he orders man to pay musician wife £750,000 (but lets him keep the Steinway piano)

A rich couple at the centre of a bitter battle to end their five month marriage have run up a legal bill of more than £1million, a judge revealed today. The couple, both in their 50s and from London, married and seperated in 2020 - sparking an 18-month High Court divorce fight.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicci Gilbert
Person
Katori Hall
Shreveport Magazine

“It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids” Educators were caught on live camera feed stepping on the fingers of a preschooler and bumping another student with knee from behind

Pre-school educators were caught on live camera feed standing on a child’s hand, kneeing another child in the back, shouting at one child close to their face and shoving them in the forehead with a finger. Parents reportedly watched the teachers abuse 2 and 3-year-old students on a live video stream from the classroom. The video was reportedly seen by a concerned parent who decided to tune in to the school’s live-streaming of classrooms. The mother of one of the students said that she went to watch her son after she had a weird feeling that she needed to check on him. “It was intentional. It was thought out. It was malicious… these are defenseless little kids.” the mother reportedly said.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

For better... or for worse! Husbands share snaps of their wives' hilariously frustrating antics - from haphazard sunscreen application to dropping the dinner on the floor

Husbands have shared photographs of the moments their wives left them crying out in frustration. Social media users around the world shared snaps of the 'what were they thinking?' moments, including one woman who stuck her foot through drywall. One husband showed off his horrific sunburn after his wife applied...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Do The Work#P Valley#Starz#Lionsgate Entertainment#Hall
Power 102.9 NoCo

Video of Rick Ross Goes Viral After He Rejects a Woman Trying to Give Him a Shot of Alcohol – Watch

Rick Ross doesn’t do alcohol shots, at least not on camera. A video of Ricky Rozay recently went viral after he rejected a woman trying to give him a shot of alcohol. On Sunday (May 15), Instagram user @linkuptv reposted a video of Rick Ross filming himself reciting the classic bars from Meek Mill’s 2012 anthem “Dreams and Nightmares (Intro)” while at a club. A woman is standing next to him and is holding a shot of alcohol. The female clubgoer then decides to tap Ross’ phone with the shot glass and then get the Miami bawse to drink from it.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

T.I. Is "Shocked" That King Harris Graduated With Honors: "Celebration Is Definitely In Order"

It's a cause for celebration as the Harrises gather together as King Harris graduated high school. The world has watched as King has grown up before their very eyes thanks to reality television and social media, and now, the 17-year-old is ushering in a new era of his life's journey. On Instagram, parents T.I. and Tiny expressed their pride in King's latest accomplishment—although many received a chuckle from the Rap icon's caption.
EDUCATION
CNET

Netflix Has 8 Hidden Settings You've Probably Never Tried

Netflix is one of the world's top streaming services, and it seems to have something for everyone, from TV shows to movies and original series (like Stranger Things and Ozark). Whether you're a Netflix power user or a streaming service newbie, you probably don't know all its secrets. There's a way to clear your "Continue Watching" row and have fun with mobile gaming, but you can tap into some hidden tricks, too.
TV SHOWS
Complex

Video Shows Kanye West Laughing Over the Fact He ‘Ain’t Touched Cash in Like 4 Years’

While attending the Balenciaga Spring 23 show on Sunday, Kanye West claimed in a passing comment that he hasn’t physically touched paper money in years. “I ain’t gonna lie to you, I ain’t touched cash in like four years,” Ye was caught on video saying backstage at the event, breaking into a big laugh. Someone can be heard reacting to Ye’s comment by saying, “Real wealth, real wealth.”
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Feting Blue

A guy dumped his girlfriend because of the rumors he heard from others about her past relationship.

**This is a work of nonfiction based on an actual event as told to me by a labmate who experienced this firsthand; used with permission. Often, people's reputations are ruined by false rumors. Once a story is started, it can very quickly take on a life of its own. And if the individual has no way of defending themselves against these lies, they may end up being victimized by people who have no idea what the truth is. Of course, some people don't care so much about what others think of them and will do what they want throughout their lives.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jack Harlow Says He's "Loved Black Women My Whole Life"

Pop culture audiences would like to think that Jack Harlow was some overnight success, but the Lousiville rapper has been working at his craft for years. There was a time when the curly hair and glasses were his signature look as he invaded Rap spaces in hopes of one day hitting it big, and with Generation Now by his side, Harlow is beginning to carve out the legacy that many artists only dream of achieving. Fans enjoyed his Come Home The Kids Miss You album that hosted heavy-hitting features, and in his spread with Teen Vogue, Harlow addressed the ongoing criticisms about his amassing success with Black music.
CELEBRITIES
Shine My Crown

Shine My Crown

49K+
Followers
1K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

ShineMyCrown.com is a Black-owned digital platform aiming to represent the Black and Brown experience across the world. Covering entertainment, news, lifestyle, health fashion, beauty, politics, and everything in between, we strive to create a platform that entertains, educates, and inspires.

 https://www.ShineMyCrown.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy