Sarann Voss Rose died on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at Tryon Estates in Columbus, NC. She was born on February 28, 1931, to Elias Reid and Willie Pardue Voss. Ann married Jack Clinton Rose in 1950, and they had two children. She was a secretary to the President of Salem Academy and College and then worked at Home Moravian Church for twenty years, first as financial secretary and later as secretary to the Senior Pastor.

TRYON, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO