Forward Madison has signed former Vancouver Whitecaps and Chicago Fire defender Christian Dean, head coach Matt Glaeser announced at the teams town hall meeting Thursday. The 29-year-old hails from Palo Alto, California and played in 55 matches for the University of California before being selected as the third overall pick in the 2014 MLS SuperDraft by the Vancouver Whitecaps. He made five appearances for Chicago Fire in 2017 and 2018 before announcing his retirement from professional soccer.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO