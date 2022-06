Ellaween Elizabeth McCarty, 85, of Crossett, passed away on June 9, 2022, at the Ashley County Medical Center. She was born in Holland, Arkansas, on January 27, 1937, to her parents, Samuel and Tilda Adams McCarty. She was raised in Michigan, was a graduate of Pontiac High School, and a resident of Crossett since the age of thirty-three.

