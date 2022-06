It has been a few years since the City of Dixon held a town hall meeting, but if Mayor Li Arellano gets his way, they will hold one this summer. Before the pandemic struck, the city was planning to have a town hall meeting at least 3-4 times a year. Arellano said having that many right now might be a bit ambitious. He said having an annual one would be a good start.

