ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duplin County, NC

Dine with Ghosts at the Country Squire in Warsaw, NC

justshortofcrazy.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLocated in rural Duplin County, NC, the Country Squire Restaurant, Winery and Inn throws old-world charm vibes in the best of ways. You’ll find the Country Squire just off the highway on your way to North Topsail Beach and/or Swansboro. It’s definitely a stop you’ll want to make...

www.justshortofcrazy.com

Comments / 5

Related
virginiatraveltips.com

26 Best Things to Do in Wilmington, NC (for First-Timers!)

This site uses affiliate links, meaning that if you make a purchase through our links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Wilmington, North Carolina is often considered to be one of the most beautiful riverfront cities in the United States. And these are the best things to do in Wilmington NC!
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

‘Arts by the Sea’ festival returns to Swansboro with new additions

SWANSBORO, N.C. (WNCT) — Happening on the second Saturday in June, it’s the Swansboro Arts by the Sea Festival 2022. Back after a hiatus from COVID-19, the arts festival is bringing back popular attractions and exciting new editions. The festival runs from 9 am to 5 pm on Saturday in Historic Downtown Swansboro. Event-goers can […]
SWANSBORO, NC
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Things To Do In Wilmington NC You Shouldn’t Miss

Are you taking your next trip to the south? Here are the best things to do in Wilmington,,, NC that show you why it is a fantastic destination! With the beautiful Cape Fear River to the west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east, there is no shortage of stunning waterfront views along the intercoastal.
WILMINGTON, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Warsaw, NC
Duplin County, NC
Lifestyle
County
Duplin County, NC
WNCT

Summer Ventures: Simply Natural Creamery

Editor’s note: WNCT.com is starting a new limited weekly series called “Summer Ventures.” WNCT.com wants to help families find a way to get out and enjoy the summer without having to spend a lot of money. We’ve come up with some interesting locations you can visit all over Eastern North Carolina, many of which are […]
AYDEN, NC
ourstate.com

7 Scenic Drives on the Carolina Coast

Stretching more than 51 miles through Bladen, Brunswick, and Columbus counties, the Green Swamp Byway shows off eastern North Carolina nature at its finest. The Green Swamp Preserve, spanning nearly 17,000 acres, is home to an abundance of flora and fauna, including at least 14 carnivorous plant species, the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker, and alligators.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament off to busy start

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WNCT) — A whopping 215 boats were registered for competition in the 25th annual Keli Wagner Lady Angler Tournament, which started Saturday. There were 208 boats that chose to fish on Saturday. Due to anticipated bad weather, teams had the option of fishing Saturday or Sunday. The tournament reported 50 releases on […]
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
WITN

Washington Summer Festival underway through Saturday

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) - A popular seasonal festival in eastern Carolina has returned and is continuing through Saturday. The Washington Summer Festival kicked off Friday along the waterfront. The family-friendly festival includes a street fair, kid’s events, rides, and more. Friday night also included a concert with The Embers...
WASHINGTON, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ghosts#Wine Tasting#Food Drink#Inn#Swansboro#Restaurant Winery
neusenews.com

Update: Summerfest 2022 June 11, 2022 event canceled

Downtown Kinston Revitalization posted the following on their Facebook page:. ATTENTION Sad news! Due to the forecast of inclement weather this weekend Summerfest for June 11th with Breadwine & Blooze has been CANCELED. Original article:. Kinston’s annual Summerfest kicks off on June 11, 2022 with a concert presented by Downtown...
KINSTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Port Property announces expansion into Wilmington market

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – Port Property, a leading property management company based in Portland, Maine, has announced its expansion into the Wilmington, North Carolina market. The new Wilmington division marks Port Property’s first expansion of property management services outside of Maine, following almost 30 years of owning and managing...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Restaurant to hire individuals with developmental disabilities opens in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) – A Wilmington business has launched a nonprofit with a restaurant that will give individuals with developmental disabilities an opportunity to work. Blue Willow Café opened late last month. A Caring Heart Case Management, which works with people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, started the nonprofit “A Caring Heart Foundation” to run the café.
WILMINGTON, NC
biznewspost.com

When Thousands of Hogs Are Your Neighbors

In a David-versus-Goliath tale like this one, you could hardly hope for a more ruthless and intimidating giant than Smithfield. The company is not only the world’s largest producer of pork but also the owner of the world’s largest slaughterhouse. Located in Tar Heel, N.C., that slaughterhouse disassembles about 32,000 hogs a day. For years, the workers at the Tar Heel plant were treated almost as poorly as the hogs: Smithfield harassed union supporters, paid workers to spy on fellow workers and employed deputy sheriffs as corporate security officers who beat and arrested workers. The company originated in Smithfield, Va., during the 1930s and later became a corporate dynasty, successively led by Joseph W. Luter Sr., Joseph W. Luter Jr. and Joseph W. Luter III. It grew by pioneering industrial methods of hog production and by taking over its competitors, one by one. But when the North Carolina lawsuits were filed in 2013, Smithfield Foods was no longer an American company. Shuanghui International Holdings, a Chinese corporation now known as WH Group, had bought it the previous year, with financing from the government-owned Bank of China. The cost of raising hogs in North Carolina was about half as expensive as raising them in China — and one of the reasons, Addison explains, is that “the Chinese government doesn’t allow its hog farmers to use lagoons and spray fields.” Instead, Chinese hog operations must invest in “treatment facilities” and “biological odor control systems to protect neighbors.”
SMITHFIELD, VA
FireRescue1

N.C. firefighters seriously injured in explosion

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. — Several firefighters have been injured in an explosion near La Grange, North Carolina. Two firefighters were airlifted in critical condition to the ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville, and three others were transported by ground, according to FirefighterCloseCalls.com. WITN reported that an explosion was first...
LA GRANGE, NC
WNCT

COVID cases on the rise again as summer nears

GREENVILLE, N.C (WNCT) – According to the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control, COVID-19 cases are on the rise again in Eastern North Carolina. Pitt County and Onslow counties have the highest COVID-19 cases as of June 7. Below are the ENC counties that are listed in both the red and yellow zones. […]
PITT COUNTY, NC
WITN

Efforts to restore an Onslow County river receive global recognition

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - One eastern North Carolina community is receiving national recognition for its wildlife preservation efforts. The New River Oyster Highway, a chain of living oyster reefs, was recently added to a map designed by national mapmaker Captain Segull Fishing Charts. The highway is part of ongoing efforts...

Comments / 0

Community Policy