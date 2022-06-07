NAMI to meet June 13

NORWALK — Spring is here! This provides us with many opportunities to boost our mental wellness. We get more sunshine which boosts our bodies production of vitamin D and improves our overall well being. We get outside more and in doing so get more exercise which reduces anxiety and depression.

This benefit is increased when the exercise activity takes place in nature. And, the fresh air you get while being outside rejuvenates the mind and increases mental alertness. Finally another spring activity you can do to improve mental wellbeing is to attend a NAMI meeting.

The next Huron County chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) meeting is 6:30 p.m. Monday, June 13 at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Executive Drive, Norwalk. Just enter through the front door (NAMI is not affiliated with any specific religion).

Many of us need help to support our emotional hygiene and tackle destructive emotions. At this NAMI meeting you can be supported by peers who have lived experience in many of the mental health challenges we commonly face.

This meeting is a general support meeting for individuals and caregivers that have encountered mental health issues. The meeting is also open to anyone interested in learning more about mental health or those just wanting to lend a hand. Those suffering from temporary struggles such as COVID anxiety or depression are also welcome. Information shared at these meetings and those who attend are treated with strict anonymity.

Additional information can be found on our Facebook page, facebook.com/NAMIHuronCounty, or on our Twitter account, twitter.com/NAMIOhioHuronCo, or you can contact Kevin at 419-677-0714 with questions and for help accessing services.