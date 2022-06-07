Pittsburgh Weather: Damaging winds possibly on the way

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - We are done with our stretch of dry, sunny days as Tuesday morning's rain has crossed the area and will move out to the east through early afternoon.

Alert : Today is a First Alert Weather Day

Aware : Showers and storms are expected late this afternoon and evening, with possible damaging winds being the main threat.

Now, a cold front approaches later this afternoon, bringing a chance of strong to severe isolated thunderstorms with the main threats being possible damaging wind and hail.

We have a First Alert Weather Day from now through the mid to late evening because of this, and it's a good time to stay weather aware and download our free KDKA weather app for the latest severe weather alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Wednesday will be mainly dry until late evening with another round of rain, then a few sprinkles are possible Thursday and some showers late Friday evening.

Temperatures behind this front will stay cool to below normal all through the weekend in the lower to mid 70s.

