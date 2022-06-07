The apartments with a car lift to their own glass-doored garages: Inside the building British luxury legend Bentley is putting its name on in Miami's Billionaire's Row

The name Bentley is synonymous with luxury motoring. And now the famous British car maker is lending its moniker to property, with a new high-end development in Miami, where prices start at $4.2million, the equivalent of £3.4million.

The development will be on Collins Avenue in Sunny Isles Beach, the billionaire's row of South Florida. It is called Bentley Residences and is a joint venture between Dezer Development and Bentley Motors.

There will, however, be a long wait before buyers can experience the luxury of their new home as the development will not be finished for another four years - in 2026.

But pictures of what it will look like have been revealed, giving a highly realistic peek inside.

The new development in Miami is called Bentley Residences and it will be the tallest ocean front tower in America with 62 floors

One of the most opulent features of the development is the garage for several cars that sits on the same level as each flat - ideal for parking your Bentley in, as the images show

There will be 216 homes for sale, with each three-bedroom flat having waterfront views, an individual outdoor pool, outdoor shower, and a sauna.

But perhaps the most opulent feature is the dedicated area for several cars that sits on the same level as each flat, which is accessed via a car lift.

The front of the building has triangulated glass pushed in three inches to mimic the appearance of a diamond - which is consistent with the diamond stitching in Bentley vehicles

Prices for one of the designer flats in the new luxury development in Miami start at $4.2million, the equivalent of £3.4million

The parking spaces are aimed at providing plenty of privacy for high-profile and celebrity buyers, including those who want to escape the paparazzi.

It means residents can leave and return to their flats without being photographed by a single paparazzi or fan - so long as their cars have tinted windows.

Residents at the new development will have access to a host of entertainment facilities, including golf and driving simulators

Bentley Residences will feature a cinema room that residents can enjoy, as well as several other communal facilities

There will be plenty of communal spaces at the development including this smart and extended outdoor gym area

Inside, the building includes a whiskey room and lounge, a private cinema, a restaurant, a game room with golf and driving simulators, and private cabanas.

The Bentley Residences have been designed by architects Sieger Suarez Architects, alongside Bentley designers Brett Boydell and Chris Cooke.

There will be Gaggenau applications and stone backsplashes in the kitchens that will also have custom faucet and handle finishes with the Bentley diamond design and metal knurling.

Every touch point on the car has a metal knurling-feel, so the designers are manufacturing custom faucet and door handles to have that Bentley knurling.

And there are motorised doors on the Italian designer kitchen cabinets and stone countertops.

The developer is Gil Dezer, of Dezer Development, who is a devoted car collector. He owns more than 1,000 one-of-a-kind cars with his father - which shows throughout the design of the tower.

And the building's lobby has pillars threaded with vertical veins of natural wood and ingrained with copper dust to add a metallic finish - a technique that was used in Bentley's EXP 100 GT concept.

Overall, it appears that these flats are the bricks and mortar dream for any motoring fanatic. It will just take four years before the dream turns into a reality and buyers can move in.