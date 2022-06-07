ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China warns Australia of 'serious consequences' after one of its fighter jets almost downed a RAAF spy plane

By Peter Vincent
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

China has warned Australia after an RAAF spy plane was intercepted by one of the superpower's fighter jets over the South China Sea.

The Chinese J-16 aircraft flew dangerously close to a Royal Australian Air Force P-8A Poseidon, which was conducting routine surveillance in international airspace.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called the May 26 incident 'an act of aggression and a dangerous act against the Australian airforce' during a trip to Indonesia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48xyKh_0g3C773f00
Defence Minister Richard Marles blasted it as a 'dangerous manoeuvre' by the J-16 fighter jet while Prime Minister Anthony Albanese raised his concerns directly with the Chinese government (pictured, stock image of a J-16 fighter jet)

The Chinese Foreign Ministry insisted the communist dictatorship 'would not allow' violations of it's 'sovereignty and security' which 'endanger peace and stability' in the region.

'China will never allow any country to violate China's sovereignty and security in the name of freedom of navigation, and endanger peace and stability in the South China Sea,' it said.

'China once again urges the Australian side to earnestly respect China's national security interests and major concerns, and to be cautious in words and deeds, so as to avoid misjudgment and serious consequences.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pSRQs_0g3C773f00
A P-8 Poseidon is seen with two Pilatus PC9 planes over Adelaide, Thursday, September 26, 2019
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0OQpdz_0g3C773f00
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese (left) and Defence Minister Richard Marles (right) have both criticised an incident between a Chinese fighter jet and an Australian surveillance plane

The J-16 narrowly cut in front of the P-8A and released aluminum strips, known as 'chaff', that went into the Australian plane's engine.

The Global Times, the Chinese Communist Party's mouthpiece, published an opinion piece accusing Australia of acting like a 'little bully'.

China is involved in several territorial disputes in the South China Sea with neighbouring nations including the Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, and Brunei.

The Global Times claimed the Australian Government failed to address several questions about the operation in the South China Sea.

'For example, where exactly in the South China Sea is the area in which the incident occurred?' it read.

'How far is it from the Chinese islands and reefs in the region? What is their purpose here? Furthermore, what did the Australian military aircraft do before the intercept?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dUDgV_0g3C773f00
China has warned Australia after an incident in which an RAAF spy plane was intercepted by one of the superpower's fighter jets over the South China Sea
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1My0rr_0g3C773f00
A Chinese J-16 aircraft flew dangerously close to a RAAF P-8A Poseidon, which was conducting routine surveillance in international airspace

The propaganda outlet said it was the latest claim made by Australia in its campaign of 'groundless' accusations against China.

On February 17, the Australian Defence Force said a Chinese navy vessel directed a laser at a P-8A Poseidon as it flew over Australia's northern approaches.

The ADF warned it could have endangered the safety and lives of military personnel.

The Global Times claimed there was evidence proving the P-8A was flying too close to the Chinese vessel and said the Australian military had become a 'professional for blackmail'.

