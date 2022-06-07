ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

England's win over Germany at Euro 2020 has given them 'a big shift in mentality', says John Stones, and believes it was 'the turning point' of their journey under Gareth Southgate ahead of Nations League clash in Munich

By Pa Sport Staff
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

John Stones feels victory over Germany at Euro 2020 gave England the belief they can mix it with the big boys of international football.

Goals from Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane sealed a memorable 2-0 win over their old foes in their round of 16 meeting at Wembley.

After a stuttering group stage, Gareth Southgate's side were unfancied but turned in one of their best performances to beat Germany in a knockout game for the first time since the 1966 World Cup final.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3czaV7_0g3C73Wl00
England star John Stones says the team have more confidence after beating Germany last year
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gIrpb_0g3C73Wl00
Stones help shut out the Germans at Euro 2020 as they secured a huge 2-0 win in the last-16

The two sides meet again in Munich on Tuesday evening as England look to recover from losing their opening Nations League Group A3 fixture in Hungary.

Stones will start at the Allianz Arena having come off the bench in Budapest and he pinpointed the eye-catching win last summer as a landmark moment for the Three Lions.

'For us to play against top-tier opposition, top-tier players, and play the way we did and it gave us that belief that we can compete with these teams, and with these players on a regular basis,' he said.

'In the past, I've had a feeling as a team it's a difficult fixture, or it was a difficult fixture and I feel the mentality has changed almost in that we know that we are capable of winning this game. So there's a big shift in mentality.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0y3Wx8_0g3C73Wl00
Stones said the crucial win was 'the turning point' in their journey under Gareth Southgate

'I think it was probably the turning point in that tournament of feeling the belief that we could go on and try and win this.'

Stones will pick up his 57th senior cap in Munich, the Manchester City defender having established himself as one of Southgate's first-choice defenders.

But he admits he had doubts he would reach a half-century when a spell out of the City side saw him temporarily lose his England spot.

Stones picked up his 39th cap in the 7-0 European Championship qualifying win over Montenegro in November 2019 but did not return to the side until a World Cup qualifier against San Marino, 16 months and 10 games later.

'I had a dream as a kid, playing for England, trying to get 50 caps for England and I have made that come true,' he added.

'I didn't think I would. I was 40-something at the time, I was not playing and I never thought I would get that opportunity again.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rqGEJ_0g3C73Wl00
The Man City star admits he doubted whether he could return to the England set up after a spell of poor form, but says his comeback has now became even more special

'I can't remember how long I was out of the team but I was not playing at City and you have to be playing and playing well to be called up.

'I did not know if I would get called back up and I used that as a kind of motivation to get back in and it was a big... not switching mentality... but realising what I can do and what I should be doing to be here.

'I think the 50-cap thing was when I made my debut for England. I never thought that would happen but you set yourself a target and it rolls on. That big setback, I thought "is it going to happen again?" and you do doubt yourself.

'Everyone doubts themselves in certain situations when things are not going well. I had to get out of that mentality and try and get back so when I made it, it made it even more special.'

Stones also praised the way England team-mate Harry Maguire has dealt with stinging criticism of his performances.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=168d7Y_0g3C73Wl00
Stones has bounced back from his City setbacks and enjoyed yet more title success

Manchester United captain Maguire was jeered by Three Lions fans at the March friendly with Ivory Coast and has struggled for club form in recent months.

Maguire has spoken of his 'shock' at the backlash but insisted it would not affect his relationship with England supporters.

Stones and Maguire played together in the heart of Southgate's defence as England reached the 2018 World Cup semi-finals and the Euro 2020 final last summer and are likely to both start Tuesday's Nations League clash with Germany in Munich.

Despite Stones plying his trade across the divide for Premier League champions Manchester City, the pair are close.

'I think some of the criticism that I've seen personally and over this season has been harsh,' Stones told BBC Radio 5 Live.

'I don't want to get into that but I think how he's conducted himself on and off the pitch, he should be extremely proud of that and, all I can say is, I enjoy playing with Harry and I hope that we can do for many more years to come.'

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Is Germany vs England on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Nations League fixture

England and Germany renew their rivalry on Tuesday, with the match in Munich the second Nations League encounter of this year’s group stage for both.Gareth Southgate’s team lost to Hungary in their opener, while Germany were held to a draw by Italy as Hansi Flick’s side made it 10 unbeaten since their Euro 2020 exit.FOLLOW LIVE: Build-up, team news and all the action as Germany host EnglandThat last defeat came at the hands of England, as it happens, giving Die Mannschaft plenty of reason to want to find the route to victory this time around.The likes of Jarrod Bowen...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Liverpool expect Bayern Munich to meet their £42m valuation of Sadio Mane with a third offer for the Senegal forward... with fee set to trigger their own £85m bid for Benfica and Uruguay striker Darwin Nunez

Liverpool expect Bayern Munich to make a third bid to meet their valuation of around £42m for Sadio Mane. The fee would trigger their own £68m plus £17m in add-ons bid for Benfica's Darwin Nunez. Manchester United remain in the frame for Nunez but described reports of Erik Ten Hag meeting the player's agent Jorge Mendes as 'nonsense'.
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gareth Southgate
Person
Harry Maguire
Person
Raheem Sterling
Person
Harry Kane
Person
John Stones
Daily Mail

Fans slam 'criminal' omission of Tottenham star Son Heung-min in PFA Team of the Year despite him winning the Golden Boot... as others lament Man City midfielder Rodri also not being selected in the Premier League XI

Football fans have slammed the 'criminal' omission of Tottenham star Son Heung-min from the PFA Team of the Year. Son was not selected in the team, announced at a virtual awards ceremony on Thursday, despite finishing as the Premier League's joint-top goalscorer with Mohamed Salah. The South Korean and Salah...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Matthijs de Ligt says his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has a 'lot of qualities' to bring success at Manchester United... but Holland star reveals team-mate Frenkie de Jong has not talked about moving to Old Trafford

Juventus star Matthijs de Ligt says his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag has the ability to succeed at Manchester United. Ten Hag has become United's fifth permanent manager since Sir Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 on the back of their worst season in Premier League history. United finished sixth...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Mohamed Salah wins the PFA Player of the Year award for the second time as Liverpool star beats Kevin De Bruyne to deny the Manchester City talisman a third consecutive victory

Liverpool forward Mohamed Salah has been named the PFA Player of the Year to end Manchester City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne's run after winning it the last two years. Salah, the joint-top goalscorer in the Premier League last term with 23 goals, was also chosen ahead of Liverpool team-mates Sadio Mane and Virgil van Dijk.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#League Cup#Nations League Group#The Allianz Arena#The Three Lions
Daily Mail

Chelsea 'target £60m Raheem Sterling but he wants guarantees over playing time and the club's ambition'... as Man City brace for offers for the England forward in the transfer window

Raheem Sterling is reportedly seeking assurances over his playing time if he is to make a sensational move from Manchester City to Chelsea this summer. The 74-cap England forward won another Premier League title with City last season and played 47 times in all competitions, scoring 17 goals - but has not always been first choice at the Etihad.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez drops a major hint that he could be heading to Liverpool this summer by liking Roberto Firmino's Instagram post ahead of his club-record £85m switch

Darwin Nunez has dropped a major hint that he could be on his way to Liverpool this summer by liking Roberto Firmino's Instagram post. The Reds are poised to smash their transfer record to sign the 22-year-old Uruguay and Benfica striker with the deal comprised of a £68m fee up front and at least £17m in add-ons for an overall fee of around £85m.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Carabao Cup
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
Hungary
Country
Germany
Daily Mail

Blundering BBC says sorry for reporting that Antony Gormley was giving up his British nationality over Brexit

The BBC has apologised to renowned sculptor Sir Antony Gormley for wrongly reporting that he was giving up his British nationality because of Brexit. Last Saturday’s BBC1 10.30pm news bulletin said the artist was ‘giving up his British passport’ because of the UK’s decision to leave the European Union, and that he had described the move as ‘embarrassing’.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Mail

Gareth Southgate challenges Jack Grealish to win England starting spot after his impressive cameo when replacing Mason Mount to help change the game in Nations League draw against Germany

Gareth Southgate has challenged Jack Grealish to force his way into his starting line-up after an impressive cameo in England's Nations League draw in Germany. The Three Lions rescued a late point as Harry Kane scored his 50th senior international goal from the penalty spot to cancel out Jonas Hofmann's opener.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Chelsea's Sam Kerr takes home PFA Women's Player of the Year award... as Man City's Lauren Hemp makes history as first four-time winner of the Young Player of the Year prize

Chelsea's Sam Kerr has become the first Australian to win the PFA Players' Player award after receiving the women's prize following a superb season under Emma Hayes. Kerr, pipped to the award by team-mate Fran Kirby last year, finished the Women's Super League season as the top scorer with 20 goals.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Speechless' Lewis Hamilton made an honorary Brazilian citizen... after the move was proposed last year when the Brit - who idolised Ayrton Senna growing up - won Grand Prix in Sao Paulo for a third time

Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he was speechless after being made an honorary citizen of Brazil when the lower house of parliament passed a bill on Thursday. The move had been proposed by congressman Andre Figueiredo after last year's Brazilian Grand Prix was won by the British...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Commonwealth Games suffers fresh blow with Max Whitlock and Adam Peaty among the GB stars expected to miss Birmingham event next month

A number of the country's biggest Olympic stars will miss next month's home Commonwealth Games in a major blow for the event and Team England. Sportsmail understands gymnast Max Whitlock is to skip Birmingham 2022 as he delays his return to competitive action following his success at the Olympics last summer. Tom Daley will also be absent as he continues to take time out from diving after winning gold at Tokyo 2020.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'We'd like to win boring but it never works out... sometimes my heart can't take it!': Harlequins powerhouse Andre Esterhuizen is targeting back-to-back Premiership titles - even if it means another nerve-racking comeback

At the start of each week the pains of the previous weekend's exertion are still there for the giant South African who is now just two games away from back-to-back Premiership titles. Harlequins centre Esterhuizen's power and pace mark him out as one of the league's most feared players. He...
RUGBY
Daily Mail

Belgium 6-1 Poland: Roberto Martinez's side run riot by scoring FIVE second-half goals after falling behind to Robert Lewandowski's strike, with Leandro Trossard netting twice

Substitute Leandro Trossard scored twice as Belgium put their Netherlands nightmare behind them to thump Poland 6-1 in a pulsating Nations League A game at the King Baudouin Stadium on Wednesday. Belgium, coming off a 4-1 home drubbing by their Dutch neighbours on Friday, fell behind when Robert Lewandowski netted...
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Derby County buyer Chris Kirchner is given until Friday afternoon to prove he can seal the deal, while administrators say they will talk to other parties, but Mike Ashley will NOT be one of them until the American is 'out of the way'

Chris Kirchner, the buyer expected to take over Derby County, has been given until Friday afternoon to come up with the money and prove he can close the deal. Derby have been in administration for nine months and the American entrepreneur was appointed as preferred bidder in April. Kirchner was given conditional approval to buy the club in mid-May, with the EFL setting a deadline to complete the deal by the end of the month, but it is yet to conclude.
SPORTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

392K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy