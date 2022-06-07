ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hunt for two-metre tall man and a young woman after a taxi driver was brutally bashed in an argument

By Antoinette Milienos
 3 days ago

Police are on the hunt for a two-metre tall man and a woman after a taxi driver was hospitalised in a brutal attack.

The 58-year-old taxi driver picked up the couple on Hunter Street, in Sydney's CBD, about 11pm on Monday.

Detectives said the taxi travelled a short distance and stopped on Macquarie Street where an argument started and the driver was allegedly attacked.

The man and woman fled the scene after passersby intervened in the alleged attack.

Paramedics treated the driver for head and facial injuries and drove him to St Vincent's Hospital where he is in a stable condition.

The man and woman were last seen on Castlereagh Street and police released CCTV footage of the couple who they believe could help with their inquiries.

The man is described as being of Indian appearance, about 200cm tall with a slim build, short black hair and clean shaven.

He was seen wearing a white long-sleeve jumper, black pants, and white shoes.

The woman is described as being Caucasian, about 155cm tall, with long blond hair.

She was last seen seen wearing a dark brown coloured winter coat, black pants and pink heels.

