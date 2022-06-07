5 members of Proud Boys charged with seditious conspiracy

The general manager of an exclusive Martha's Vineyard country club has pleaded guilty on behalf of the club to the involuntary manslaughter of a three-year-old boy who drowned in their pool last year. Henry Bowman Backer was not wearing any floaties when he was left alone in the pool by...
An Idaho woman has been sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the 2020 murder of her 9-year-old stepson. Monique Osuna, 29, pleaded guilty to murder in the first degree in February of this year. She admitted to killing her stepson — who she said she never wanted — through a multifaceted and voluminous pattern of abuse that culminated in his death in September 2020.
A mother died after rescuing one child and trying to save another who went into Massachusetts’ Merrimack River during a family fishing trip, according to authorities who said the search for the missing child has turned into a recovery operation Friday. The family — a father, mother and their...
There is new evidence that school district police chief Pete Arredondo and other officers on the scene at Robb Elementary School waited more than an hour for protective equipment even though they knew there were victims that were still alive inside. NBC’s Morgan Chesky reports for TODAY on Arrendondo’s new statements.June 10, 2022.
Divers from Brazil's firefighters corps found a backpack and laptop Sunday in the remote Amazon area where Indigenous expert Bruno Pereira and freelance British journalist Dom Phillips went missing a week ago, firefighters said. The backpack was tied to a tree that was half-submerged, a firefighter told reporters in Atalaia do Norte, the closest city to the search area, which is near the Javari Valley Indigenous Territory. It is the flood season in the region and part of the forest is flooded. Officers with the Federal Police brought the items by boat to Atalaia do Norte later in the...
This story discusses suicide. If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text HOME to 741741 or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources. A 15-year-old boy from Queen Creek, Arizona was saved from an apparent overdose when...
A Michigan police has pled not guilty to one count of second-degree murder for shooting an unnamed black man, Patrick Lyoya, at a traffic stop. Body camera footage shows officer Christopher Schurr struggling with Lyoya after pulling him over for an unregistered license plate.June 11, 2022.
Comments / 0