Crisis on The Block as the show desperately seeks tradies to complete the homes - after Elle Ferguson quit the Tree Change series: 'We desperately need help'

By Chloe-lee Longhetti
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

More drama has rocked The Block Tree Change after influencer Elle Ferguson quit the show back in April.

The construction company behind the build, Nine in Six Builders, posted a call out on Sunday desperately seeking tradesmen to help them out on set to finish the homes.

The new season of The Block is being filmed in Gisborne in country Victoria, a 40-minute drive from Melbourne, and is said to be one of the biggest builds yet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OtHg6_0g3C4ftd00
'We desperately need help completing the current series of The Block, Tree Change,' the Instagram post read.

'Carpenters, cladding crews, skilled labourers, trade assistants. Wages, casual, subbies, we won't discriminate. Immediate start, five weeks to go... send us a message if you're keen,' it continued.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11xKgX_0g3C4ftd00
Call out: The construction company behind the build, Nine in Six Builders, posted a call out on on Sunday desperately seeking tradesmen to help them out on set to finish the homes

After years of city renovations, the producers have opted for a 'tree change' by having the teams transform homes in rural Victoria.

Now the teams will each be building a home on 10 acres of land.

Influencer Ferguson and her footy star fiancé Joel Patfull quit The Block back in April, due to a family emergency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Y3jAN_0g3C4ftd00
Upcoming: The new season of The Block is being filmed in the Macedon Ranges, a 40-minute drive from Melbourne
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XoGMd_0g3C4ftd00
Shock exit: Influencer Elle Ferguson and her footy star fiancé Joel Patfull quit The Block back in April, due to a family emergency

The couple initially tried to stay on the show, but left after they 'couldn't get a definitive answer' from producers as to whether Joel, 37, could 'come and go' from the building site in country Victoria to visit his ailing mother Trish in Adelaide.

Without assurances that he could regularly leave to visit his mum, who had broken her neck in a fall, the pair pulled the pin on the Channel Nine show.

In addition to her broken neck, Trish fractured her wrist and has also potentially broken her coccyx.

At the time of their exit, Elle wrote on Instagram: 'Wherever you are in the world, whatever you are doing, family always comes first.'

She also shared a black-and-white image of Joel sitting with their luggage as they prepared to catch a flight to Adelaide.

A Nine spokesperson confirmed the pair's departure to Daily Mail Australia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y42kH_0g3C4ftd00
Family first: The couple initially tried to stay on the show, but left after they 'couldn't get a definitive answer' from producers as to whether Joel, 37, could 'come and go' from the building site in country Victoria to visit his ailing mother Trish in Adelaide

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

Community Policy