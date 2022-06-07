ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weight Loss

Rangers legend Andy Goram reveals he has just WEEKS to live because his terminal cancer has 'spread quicker' than expected... but the ex-goalkeeper hopes radiotherapy can prolong his life

By Oli Gamp For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rangers goalkeeping icon Andy Goram has revealed the devastating news that he has been given 'around four to six weeks' to live amid his ongoing battle with cancer.

The 58-year-old announced he had been diagnosed with oesophageal cancer at the end of last month and had been given a prognosis of six months to live, admitting he had turned down chemotherapy because it would only extend his life by three months.

Goram has now confirmed that he has 'taken a turn' after his condition was leaked online, and said that his cancer had spread to his lymph nodes.

'It's now thought I have four to six weeks,' he told the Daily Record.

'It was a private message I sent someone who shared it and it ended up online. It's disappointing that someone would do that.

'The cancer has spread a lot quicker than everyone thought. I felt really ill and was in a lot of pain on Tuesday and needed an ambulance to take me back to hospital.

'The tests confirmed the cancer was now in my lymph nodes and spreading fast.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bZX1o_0g3C3EIL00
Former Rangers goalkeeper Andy Goram has revealed he has just weeks to live after being diagnosed with oesophageal cancer
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nIcq7_0g3C3EIL00
Goram - who won five league titles and three Scottish Cups during his time at Rangers - initially had a prognosis of six months after his devastating diagnosis last month

After initially rejecting the chance to have chemotherapy, Goram has now had a change of heart on seeking treatment and will now have radiotherapy to give him more precious time with his loved ones - saying it was important to him to be with his grandchildren and son.

'My specialist recommended radiotherapy, he added. 'I decided to take his professional advice. I've said from the start I'll fight on until D-Day.

'If this radiotherapy on Tuesday and my follow-up treatment prolongs my life I'll be able to see more of my family, friends and ex-teammates.

'It'll give me the chance to spend more time with my two grandchildren. That's my target.'

On the support he had received on social media, he added: 'It's all been very overwhelming but the people around me, everyone, my son Danny, have been great.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7uSV_0g3C3EIL00
The 58-year-old, pictured speaking at an event recently, initially thought he had bad indigestion after experiencing heart burn but was diagnosed with terminal cancer

Andy Goram's career

1981–1987 Oldham Athletic

1987–1991 Hibernian

1991–1998 Rangers

1998 Notts County

1998 Sheffield United

1998–2001 Motherwell

2001 Manchester United (loan)

2001 Hamilton Academical

2001–2002 Coventry City

2002 Oldham Athletic

2002–2003 Queen of the South

2003–2004 Elgin City

International

1985-1998 Scotland (43 caps)

The former goalkeeper played 184 times for Rangers, winning five league titles and three Scottish cups. He was a favourite of Sir Alex Ferguson, who gave the keeper his first of 43 Scotland caps in 1985 and signed him on loan at Manchester United in 2000.

Speaking last month, he said he initially mistook his condition for indigestion.

He said: 'I thought I had severe indigestion. It was as though my gullet was blocked. After a few weeks, it got worse and nothing was getting through.

'Everything I ate or drank didn't get halfway to my stomach and I threw it back up. I couldn't get a face-to-face with my GP for two weeks, by which time I was in total agony. I'd also lost four stone in four weeks.

'I had a CT scan at Monklands, then was rushed to Wishaw General and told my next of kin should be with me. That is when the alarm bells started ringing. I realised I had cancer.'

He was initially against the idea of chemotherapy after being unconvinced by the short space of time the treatment would buy him.

Goram continued: 'The surgeon explained where all the cancer was and it was inoperable. I knew I was in for a fight. If I don't take the chemo, I have an average of six months.

'Take chemotherapy and be in agony for the sake of an extra three months and zero quality of life? No thanks. Chemotherapy is off the menu.

'They had to put a stent in my oesophagus to unblock the cancer blockage and help me swallow again. The operation was a total success yet the pain was still unbearable.'

Goram began his professional career at Oldham after coming through the ranks at West Brom before he was released as a teenager.

He made almost 200 league appearance for the Latics after joining the club in 1981, earning himself a £325,000 move to Scottish side Hibernian six years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=004g47_0g3C3EIL00
Rangers icon Goram won 43 caps in goal for Scotland in a 13-year international career 

After impressing during four seasons with Hibs, Rangers paid £1million to sign Goram in 1991 and he went on to become both their No 1 and a fans' favourite.

He picked up a total of 10 trophies during his time at Ibrox and was named the Scottish Football Writers' Association Player of the Year for 1992-93.

Goram had brief spells at Notts County and Sheffield United after leaving Rangers in 1998 before returning to Scotland for three seasons with Motherwell.

It was during this spell that he went on loan to Manchester United, making two league appearances after the Red Devils were left short of senior goalkeepers.

Goram went on to play for Hamilton Academical, Coventry, Oldham, Queen of the South and Elgin before hanging up his gloves in 2004 after a 23-year career.

WHAT IS OESOPHAGEAL CANCER?

Oesophageal cancer is a disease caused by tumours growing in the food pipe between the mouth and stomach.

The cancer is most common among people in their 60s and 70s and affects more men than it does women.

It can be hard to spot because it doesn't cause any symptoms in its earlier stages, and only becomes noticed once the tumour has grown.

And its initial symptoms are often mistaken for common and benign issues.

Signs of the disease include difficulty swallowing, persistent indigestion or heartburn, loss of appetite, weight loss, and pain in the torso, chest or back.

Six out of 10 patients die within a year of being diagnosed, according to Cancer Research UK.

Only 12 per cent of people survive for 10 years after a diagnosis.

The exact cause of the disease isn't well known but smoking, drinking too much alcohol, being overweight or having an unhealthy diet are believed to increase someone's risk of getting it.

Sources: NHS and Cancer Research UK

Comments / 7

Related
The Independent

Mother with ‘more than 100 tumours’ in her body reveals the everyday symptom that was a sign of stage 4 cancer

A 30-year-old mother issued a death sentence after her heartburn turned out to be stage 4 bowel cancer like Bowelbabe Dame Deborah James is fundraising for £2k-a-month treatment that could buy her time to see her two children grow up “even just a little”.When “fit and healthy” catering assistant Amie Walton suddenly felt a shooting pain in both shoulders in September 2020, she dismissed it as fatigue from playing with son Harry, eight, and daughter Mia, six.But just 12 hours after arriving at Good Hope Hospital in Sutton Coldfield, Birmingham, where she lives with her fiancé, escalator engineer Chris Mills,...
CANCER
BBC

Tiffany Youngs, wife of Tom, dies after suffering from cancer

Tiffany Youngs, the wife of former England and Leicester hooker Tom, has died after suffering from cancer. Tiffany was diagnosed with a lymphatic cancer in 2014, prompting Tom to step away from England's tour of New Zealand to care for his wife. Her brother-in-law Ben Youngs similarly opted not to...
RUGBY
The Guardian

M&S inspired by Deborah James to list bowel cancer symptoms on toilet roll packs

Marks & Spencer will add information about the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer on its toilet roll packaging in a move inspired by the cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James. The changes, which come into effect from September, are part of the retailer’s partnership with Bowel Cancer UK. M&S will also make a £50,000 donation to the charity which James, who has incurable bowel cancer, represents as a patron.
CANCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andy Goram
The Independent

Deborah James: What are the symptoms of bowel cancer and how can it be treated?

Bowel cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the UK, with nearly 43,000 people diagnosed with the disease every year in the country.It is also the second biggest cancer killer, according to Bowel Cancer UK, behind only lung cancer. Bowel cancer claims the lives of more than 16,500 Britons a year, equivalent to 45 people each day.The charity, whose patrons include actors Tom Hardy and Rupert Evans, as well as cancer campaigner Dame Deborah James, says that while bowel cancer is more common in people over the age of 50, it can affect people of all ages, with more...
CANCER
Daily Mail

Big Brother's Ryan Ruckledge, 30, warns against fox-eye facelifts after a freebie treatment left him hospitalised with a 'horrific' infection - with doctors fearing he had sepsis

An influencer and ex-Big Brother housemate has warned against 'fox eye' facelifts after claiming he was left in hospital with a serious infection following a freebie treatment. Ryan Ruckledge, 30, from Blackpool, told Holly Willoughby and Philip Schofield on This Morning how he was gifted the 20-minute procedure, which is...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cancer Treatment#Rangers#Cancer Research#The Daily Record
The Guardian

Deborah James describes anger and fear over dying of bowel cancer

Deborah James has said she is angry at the fact she is terminally ill, and scared of dying. The campaigner, 40, who was diagnosed with bowel cancer in 2016 and has documented her experiences since on social media, revealed that in the weeks since moving to end-of-life care she keeps “shouting at people and pushing them away”.
CANCER
The Independent

26-year-old died after Covid jab following out-of-date advice at vaccine hub

A 26-year-old graduate died from a rare complication of the AstraZeneca Covid vaccine after being given out-of-date information about the risk of blood clots, an inquest has heard.Jack Hurn, who was originally from Devon but was living in Redditch, Worcestershire, died in June last year, less than two weeks after receiving the jab in the West Midlands.A week-long inquest at Birmingham Coroner’s Court was told a GP informed Mr Hurn the risk of blood clots on the brain for his age group was one in 250,000, when the latest NHS guidance estimated it to be one in 50,000.The inquest heard...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weight Loss
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Sheffield United F.C.
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
NewsBreak
Cancer
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Tests show parts of Archie Battersbee's brain is dead, court told

Test results on a boy with brain damage who is at the centre of a life-support dispute show parts of his brain have died, a High Court judge has been told. Archie Battersbee, 12, was found unconscious at his home in Southend, Essex, on 7 April. Specialists at the Royal...
HEALTH
The Independent

Brain changes linked to emotion ‘found in people with broken heart syndrome’

Changes in areas of the brain associated with emotion have been identified in people with “broken heart syndrome”, according to research.Takotsubo syndrome, as it is formally called, is a sudden form of acute heart failure which is estimated to affect as many as 5,000 people in the UK each year and is mainly seen in post-menopausal women.It can cause the same symptoms as a heart attack, and although the arteries leading to the heart are not blocked, the risk of complications is similar.It is not yet fully understood what causes the condition, but it is usually brought on by emotional...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
The Independent

Parts of treatment battle boy’s brain have died, doctor tells judge

Parts of the brain of a 12-year-old boy at the centre of a life-support treatment dispute have died and are decaying, a specialist has told a High Court judge.The specialist told Mrs Justice Arbuthnot how tests showed that the lower part of Archie Battersbee’s brain stem was significantly damaged and the upper part was also damaged.He said Archie’s prognosis was “very grave” and told the judge that the youngster’s chances of recovery were “very low”.Doctors treating Archie at the Royal London Hospital in Whitechapel, east London, say life-support treatment should end.Archie’s parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, from Southend, Essex, disagree.Lawyers representing the...
HEALTH
Daily Mail

Chris Dawson's twin brother makes sensational claim that teen babysitter lover 'had motive' to 'get rid' of wife Lynette as damning phone call is played in court: 'She had more to gain'

The babysitter and woman who eventually married Christopher Michael Dawson threatened his first wife Lynette and had reason to see her killed, a judge has heard. In the ongoing murder trial against Dawson, 73, an intercepted phone call between himself and his twin brother Paul from March 1999 was played to the court.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: 'He's incredibly stoic in the face of what's happening to him': First Dates' Fred Sirieix issues update on co-star Merlin Griffiths, 47, amid his bowel cancer battle

Fred Sirieix has issued an update on his friend Merlin Griffiths after he underwent surgery to remove a tumour, following a stage three bowel cancer diagnosis. The maître d', 50, who has ensured to keep in touch with his 'incredible' First Dates co-star, 47, amid his health woes, said the barman is 'incredibly stoic in the face of what's happening to him'.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

392K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy