Hate ironing? This wrinkle-resistant duvet cover is 57% off on Amazon - shop the 'perfect soft feeling' bedding set for £16.19 right now

By Emily Scrivener For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

There's nothing better than slipping into freshly washed sheets, but it's even more satisfying when you haven't had to laboriously iron it.

The Sleepdown Tufted 100% Cotton Luxury Easy Care Duvet Cover is a great time saver as it's wrinkle-resistant, meaning you won't have to lug out the iron.

Easy to wash and dry with no need to iron, it's a great way of refreshing your bedding. And the best bit? The highly-rated Sleepdown set is now on sale for better-than-half-price on Amazon, now reduced to just £16.19 (was £37.99).

The Sleepdown Tufted Stripe Duvet Cover Set is made with easycare technologies meaning it's easy to wash and dry with no need to iron.

Made from 100 per cent cotton, shoppers have raved about how it's super soft and comfortable for a great night's sleep whilst saving you time and effort when it comes to laundry day.

Now on sale for 57 per cent off, the non-iron Sleepdown 100% Cotton Luxury Easy Care Duvet Set is a great investment to help upgrade your bedroom this summer 

Designed to save you time and effort, the Sleepdown 100% Cotton Luxury Easy Care Duvet Cover allows you to reap the rewards of super-soft bed linen without the hassle of ironing.

Made with 100 per cent cotton, the set gives you maximum comfort to help you get the best night's sleep possible.

And you don't have to overspend to get high-quality bed linen as the Sleepdown cotton duvet set is currently on sale for a huge 57 per cent off - now just £16.19.

Made with 100 per cent pure cotton, the Sleepdown duvet set is smooth and comfortable to enhance a good night's rest.

The premium, comfortable design hasn't gone unnoticed by shoppers who have claimed it feels more luxurious. One impressed shopper raved 'soft and comfortable. Easy to care for and has the boho look I was after. Feels truly luxurious.'

The tight weave of the bedding means it's also a lot stronger. Super durable, many will find that the bedding is less likely to pill and wear over time, so it's a wise investment.

Better still, it's also wrinkle resistant, so you can wash and dry it with no need to iron. Win-win.

The set includes a double or king size matching duvet set and two pillowcases made from 100 per cent cotton and with an attractive tufted design 

Available in a neutral light grey and crisp white, the Sleepdown Easy Care set is available in double and king sizes. The tufted stripes also give it a tactile finish, adding to the luxurious look and feel.

Shoppers have piled on the praise for the Sleepdown Tufted 100% Cotton Luxury Easy Care Duvet Cover, delighted with how it gives a 'perfect soft feeling' with 'no need to iron and looks really good on the bed'.

Another shopper agreed, also impressed with the quality especially given the affordable price point. They added: 'quality is second to none. Great value . Great material'.

A third penned: 'Very comfortable and soft. Ideal for anyone looking for that perfect soft feeling.'

