Family Relationships

Furious pregnant woman whose 'selfish' brother stole her unique baby name just weeks before her due date will STILL use the moniker: 'They'll just have to deal with it'

By Louise Allingham
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

A mum-to-be has vented her frustration after her brother stole her unique baby name weeks before she was due to give birth.

The pregnant woman and her husband settled on calling their son Lumi but her brother took the name after he and his wife gave birth to a boy when they were expecting a girl.

In a post to Reddit, thousands sided with the 26-year-old who said she 'burst into tears' and 'screamed' at her brother and his wife when she found out about their newborn's name.

A pregnant woman has told of how she and her husband settled on their name Lumi for their son but her brother took the name after he and his wife gave birth weeks before her due date

The infuriated woman said she was 34-weeks pregnant and decided on the unusual name Lumy inspired by a character from a Japanese animated TV show.

'There was character in the show called Illumi and I really loved name and wanted it for my son, but my husband told me I can't name our son after a character from his show,' she said.

'We had a little bit of a disagreement, but compromised and decided to name him Lumy which has a Norse origin and means light bringer.'

Delighted with the couple's choice, the future-mum told her family about the name and was going to paint it on her son's nursey wall.

'I decided that I wanted to have an I in his name instead of the Y. Thus his name was now Lumi,' she wrote.

'I got his name put on the wall, on his clothes and have already informed the company that will be making our birth announcement cards about his name.'

Then, her sister-in-law gave birth to a baby boy.

'My brother sent a picture in the family group chat and I asked what his name was, but he didn't reply back,' she said.

'Two days ago we went to visit my brother and gift them some baby clothes. When we entered their house, we saw balloons with Lumy on them.'

When she confronted her brother, he said he was really sorry but he and his wife didn't have a name for their son as they were expecting a girl so they used his sister's choice.

When she confronted her brother, he said he was really sorry but he and his wife didn't have a name for their son as they were expecting a girl so they used his sister's choice

He told his pregnant sibling it 'wasn't a big deal' as she has 'plenty of time' to come up with a new name.

'I burst into tears after he said that it wasn't a big deal. I screamed at him and his wife,' the woman raged.

'I told him some nasty things, that he wasn't my brother anymore and to never contact me again. I left and took the gift basket with me.'

She said everyone in her family think she overreacted and asked Redditors if she was in the wrong for exploding at her brother.

'I shouldn't have screamed at them but that was my baby name and he just took it without any regards for his younger sister,' she added.

Her post was flooded with more than 1000 comments from users who said the woman was well within her right to be angry at her 'selfish' and 'disrespectful' brother and think she should use her name regardless.

'WOW. Your brother and his wife are jerks. Seriously. That's just WOW,' one commenter wrote.

'I would still name my baby what I picked out. They're cousins not brothers. And if it gets brought up then they can explain why. So selfish,' a second responded.

'Don't give in, your baby IS ALREADY NAMED. Stick to it. THEY can change THEIR baby's name. They stole your baby's name and they know it. If it's not a big deal, then why did your brother go quiet in the family chat?' a third asked.

In response, the mum confirmed she 'definitely' won't be changing her son's name despite being the name as his cousin's.

'I already had it painted on the wall and had his stitched on his clothes. I'm already set on this name. They're just gonna have to deal with this,' she said.

Lisa Holman
1d ago

they had more than enough time to find a name, they just didn't want to make the effort. this is why every parent should never tell anyone the name they have chosen because I have seen this happen too many times

Michelle Ayotte
1d ago

I'd be angry if that ever happened to me, too. That's why I think people shouldn't tell anyone else their baby's name choice until AFTER their baby is born. I didn't when I got pregnant 6 yrs ago.

stephanie
1d ago

I would follow through with naming my child the name he's already been given, and if anyone asks why it's the same, I'd tell them my brother decided to hijack the name I chose, for his own child. Let him be the one to have to answer why he did that.

