In the wake of over 30 men, women, and children being massacred by guns in Buffalo and Uvalde, I wrote a column for The Beacon saying it is time to go to referendum on five gun control proposals because politicians will inevitably fail us. This is the first of a five-part series going deeper into each proposal. Warning: This piece contains disturbing and graphic descriptions of the Uvalde school shooting.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO