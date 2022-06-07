ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

'Best value for money Apple watch': The Apple Watch SE is on sale from £219 on Amazon - that's a saving of £80

By Emily Scrivener For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Products featured in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our shopping writers. If you make a purchase using links on this page, MailOnline may earn an affiliate commission.

If you're looking to reap the benefits of Apple's impressive smart watch features but are on a budget, then the Apple Watch SE could be the one for you.

Apple's entry-level smart watch is usually priced at £299, but right now, you can save up to £80 off on Amazon. Now on sale from £219, you can take advantage of the powerful features but for even less.

Tracking all the ways you move, the Apple Watch SE is worthy of a spot on your wrist. Keeping an eye on your health and keeping you connected with cellular connectivity, the large retina display helps you stay connected wherever and whenever you go.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwJUd_0g3C1QiF00

Apple Watch SE (2021)

Packed full of fitness features, the Apple Watch SE allows you to track your daily activity and see your trends in the Fitness app on your iPhone.

The activity rings show all the ways you move throughout the day, while the cellular connectivity allows you to take calls and send texts.

£219 (save £80) Shop

With the tagline 'heavy on features light on price', the Apple Watch SE is designed to be a more affordable way of experiencing Apple's premium smartwatch features.

Getting the full Apple Watch experience, users can take advantage of the activity rings, take calls and reply to texts, tap into thousands of apps and even catch up with podcasts and audiobooks.

Currently on sale for the discounted price of £219, it's a wise time to invest if you're looking to upgrade to a smart watch.

With a near-perfect average score of 4.8 out of 5, the Apple Watch SE is a highly-rated and incredibly popular buy.

Users have been largely impressed with the powerful features to help keep you stay connected, active, healthy, and safe - all for a more affordable price compared to the Apple Watch Series 6.

With the same fitness features and the ability to read heart rate, it's one of the best options out there for fitness enthusiasts or for those wanting to take a closer look at their health.

Along with the enticing activity rings that show all the ways you move throughout the day, it boasts 18 hours of battery life and fall detection and gives you the freedom of cellular so you can take calls and send texts from your wrist.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j8WoR_0g3C1QiF00
The Apple Watch SE allows you to receive texts and calls and listen to music all through your wrist
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nvoCY_0g3C1QiF00

While there are cheaper alternatives out there, the Apple Watch SE is a more affordable way of investing in Apple.

Hailed as 'the best value for money Apple watch', over 4,000 Amazon shoppers have awarded it five-star reviews, crediting the impressive colour screen display, advanced fitness features and ability to tap into thousands of your favourite apps.

One impressed shopper penned: 'Better value for money than series 6. More future proof than series 3.'

Another agreed, adding: 'The best performance smart watch you can get. Watch 6-7 models just for the oxygen feature in the blood, no need to give money for.'

A third raved: 'Amazing. Has been a life-changing gift bringing digital ease to tracking workouts, tracking diet and health and accessing essentials without the distraction of having the phone all the time.

'Also, a way to stay in touch and see emergency texts or without needing a phone in hand.'

Comments / 0

Related
Phone Arena

Walmart is selling Apple's 2020 iPad Air at an incredible price, but there's a catch

If you're a professional bargain hunter, odds are you've started saving for the impending Amazon Prime Day 2022 festival for at least a little while now. But if the e-commerce giant is unlikely to tempt you to spend any of that money early on "normal" non-Prime-exclusive deals, perhaps the competition will have better luck doing just that this weekend.
ELECTRONICS
Apple Insider

Homebrew project adds continuous glucose monitoring to the Apple Watch

AppleInsider is supported by its audience and may earn commission as an Amazon Associate and affiliate partner on qualifying purchases. These affiliate partnerships do not influence our editorial content. — AnApple Watch owner has created a complication and watchOS app that works with a glucose monitor, so they can keep track of their blood glucose level from their wrist.
TECHNOLOGY
Digital Trends

5 simple reasons the Apple Watch Series 7 stays on my wrist

I’m more than six months into Apple Watch Series 7 ownership. During this time, I have worn it on its own, with other smartwatches and fitness trackers, and even with traditional watches on the other wrist. I’ve tracked workouts, used its health-monitoring features, tried multiple different bands, used it to pay for things in shops, and enjoyed the seamless connection with my phone.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Apple Watch Series 7 just fell to 2022’s lowest price

The Apple Watch Series 7 is wildly popular and it’s currently down to its lowest price of 2022. If ever there was a time to finally pull the trigger and buy one, this is it. Head over to Apple’s site and you’ll see that the Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399 if you buy one from Apple. Considering how much better it is than any other smartwatch out there, that’s already an incredible value.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health And Fitness#Apple Watch#Smart Watch
makeuseof.com

How to Ping Your iPhone With Your Apple Watch

Losing your iPhone can be annoying and even a bit scary. But your Apple Watch makes it pretty easy to find your iPhone almost instantly, thanks to the Ping feature. You can make your iPhone sound an alert or even flash. Here’s how to use it. What’s the Ping...
CELL PHONES
The Verge

Apple adds medication tracking feature to the Health app

Apple is adding a new tool to remind people to take medications to the iPhone health app, the company announced today. Apple Watch is also getting additional sleep tracking features. The new medications app will let users add any drugs they take by either scanning a label on a medication...
CELL PHONES
SPY

Top 11 Sunday Amazon Deals: $10 Lightning Deal on Cocktail Shaker Set, $150 3rd Gen Apple AirPods

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Bad news: Monday is right around the corner. Good news: You still have a whole weekend day to yourself, and it’s full of great deals on Amazon. Some may call it avoidance; we call it retail therapy. We’ve done the research for you, so join us as we count down the top Sunday Amazon deals. We found great deals on noise-cancelling wireless headphones, closet storage solutions, and a new price drop on Apple’s 3rd...
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

9 Things You Can Do With an Apple Watch Without an iPhone

Over the past few years, Apple has been working to untether the Apple Watch from the iPhone. While it still has a long way to go before its wearable can genuinely be considered a standalone device, you can already do a lot with your Apple Watch even when your iPhone isn’t nearby.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health & Fitness
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
NewsBreak
Amazon
Reuters

Chinese EV maker Nio to make self-developed battery packs from 2024

SHANGHAI, June 10 (Reuters) - Chinese electric-car maker Nio (9866.HK) said that in 2024 it will start making high-voltage battery packs that it has developed itself, as part of a drive to improve profitability and competitiveness to take on rivals such as Tesla (TSLA.O). Nio, plans to start producing an...
ECONOMY
The Independent

iPhone 14: New Apple software seems to confirm new phone’s big feature

The rumoured big feature of the upcoming iPhone 14 Pro may have been confirmed in Apple’s new software update.iOS 16, which was released this week, includes a range of references to always-on displays, according to Apple blog 9to5mac. The new software was announced earlier this week, and is now available to developers, allowing people to pick through the code found inside.The software has a range of different frameworks that are used to manage how bright the display of the phone is. And they include references to phones with an always-on display, the site claimed.They do not appear to be references...
CELL PHONES
Engadget

Apple Watch Series 7 falls to a new all-time low of $300

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Amazon is having a big sale on Apple Series 7 Watches right...
ELECTRONICS
idropnews.com

Apple Still Sells the Ancient Apple Watch Series 3 (But Not for Long)

It looks like Apple’s longest-selling Apple Watch may soon be riding off into the sunset. Following yesterday’s announcement of watchOS 9, it became apparent that Apple’s now-legacy 2017 Apple Watch has been left out of the party. The cutoff for watchOS 9 now sits at the Apple...
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Forget Apple Watch: The Fitbit Sense is $100 off at REI today

When it comes to tracking down smartwatch deals, many people have an eye out for a discount on the Apple Watch. But many of the best smartwatches see discounts much more frequently than the Apple Watch, and there are a lot of smartwatches out there that are just as capable. Among them is the Fitbit Sense, which is seeing a $100 discount at REI today. This makes for one of the most impressive smartwatch deals you’ll find, as it costs just $200, and is regularly priced at $300.
ELECTRONICS
TechRadar

Sorry, Apple Watch and watchOS 9, I prefer to sleep alone

When someone's had a good night's sleep, they say, "I slept like a baby." No one says, "I slept like a middle-aged man." Sleep is a precious commodity that, in the stock market of life, steers into a bear market once you hit middle age. I haven't slept through the night in a decade. No mattress or pillow satisfactorily cushions my body and I've enough middle-of-the-night, half-looking trots to the bathroom to qualify as a midnight marathon runner.
ELECTRONICS
Digital Trends

Save up to $50 on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 for Father’s Day 2022

With Father’s Day just around the corner, it’s time that you start thinking about what to get for your husband or dad, instead of waiting until you panic with last-minute shopping. Retailers have started rolling out their Father’s Day 2022 deals, which should give you plenty of items to choose from. However, if the sheer number of products is overwhelming, it’s highly recommended that you think about taking advantage of smartwatch deals. Anyone will benefit from owning a wearable device, so it’s one of the best gifts that you can give for the annual celebration.
ELECTRONICS
The Verge

Meta reportedly shelves plans for dual-camera smartwatch

Meta has halted development of a smartwatch with two built-in cameras, Bloomberg reports. The device — codenamed “Milan” — had reportedly been planned for release in spring 2023 at a price of around $349. Technical issues, as well as general cost-cutting at Meta, are reportedly to blame for the cancellation. The existence of the watch had previously been reported by The Verge last year.
ELECTRONICS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

392K+
Followers
42K+
Post
171M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy