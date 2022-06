The Renault Austral made its official online debut exactly three months ago but it now has its first public appearance at the 2022 Sofia Motor Show. The Kadjar successor arrives with a fresh new look, a huge tech boost, and an all-hybrid engine range. The French automaker promises an improved atmosphere in the cabin and a more premium overall feel, but you’ll have to wait at least a few more months to order one as sales don’t begin until the third quarter of the year.

