Gareth Bale wanted by more than TEN clubs on free transfer including Cardiff after leaving Real Madrid

GARETH BALE has had offers from more than 10 clubs after leaving Real Madrid, according to reports.

The winger, 32, is out of contract after Real failed to offer him new terms - ending his nine-year spell at the Bernabeu.

Gareth Bale has plenty of interest after helping Wales qualify for the World Cup Credit: PA

But there is no shortage of interest in Bale after he proved himself Wales' talisman yet again with a key role in Sunday's win over Ukraine which sent Wales to the 2022 World Cup.

There was speculation Bale could call it quits on his football career if Wales failed to qualify.

But now Bale and his team-mates will get to fulfill their World Cup dreams and that means the five-time Champions League winner is in need of a new club.

A move to hometown club Cardiff is one possibility but more than ten clubs want Bale, according to the Daily Mail.

Some MLS clubs are said to be in the mix including Wayne Rooney's former side DC United, who are willing to make him their highest-paid player in history.

The likes of Newcastle, Rangers and Celtic have also been linked, with a second return to Tottenham also mooted.

Another of Bale's ex-clubs Southampton have also been linked with Wales' record goalscorer.

But it is believed Cardiff are leading the race to sign Bale with chairman Mehmet Dalman set to open negotiations.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

And with Bale previously earning £600,000 a week at Real Madrid he is not motivated by money in his next move - so could be open to a Bluebirds move.

When Bale was asked about his options at club level on Saturday, he grinned and said: "I've got loads".