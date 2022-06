TEMPLE, Texas — Following a stabbing, Temple Police Department said they have detained a suspect after he drove the victim to the hospital. Officers received a call from Baylor Scott and White Health early Thursday around 5:40 a.m. about a stabbing involving a woman with life-threatening injuries. The incident took place in the 400 block of South 7th Street, as stated by Temple PD.

TEMPLE, TX ・ 18 HOURS AGO