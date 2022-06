Salt Lake City – If you want to fish in the beautiful outdoors of Utah but don’t have a fishing license, Free Fishing Day is the perfect opportunity to try it out. Free Fishing Day will take place on Saturday, June 11, and anyone is allowed to fish in any public aquarium in Utah without a license. It makes a great family activity and the perfect time to get outdoors and introduce your kids to fishing (or your neighbors and friends)! It is a perfect day not only for novice fishermen to experience fishing, but it is also a fun time for experienced fishermen as well.

