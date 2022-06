A result of the era they play in? Perhaps. Nevertheless, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown have taken advantage of it to make some history for the Boston Celtics. Brown's first make from 3-point range in Game 3 was his 50th of the postseason for the Celtics. By hitting that milestone, he joined Tatum -- already up to 64 entering Game 3 -- as the first set of Boston teammates to connect on at least 50 attempts from 3-point land in a single postseason.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO