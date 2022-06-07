Defending Women Against Creeps, And 16 Other Things People Say Are Examples Of Positive Masculinity
On Wednesday, Reddit user u/Linuswastaken asked , "What's an example of good masculinity?" People gave examples of when men use masculinity for good — like the opposite of toxic masculinity — and some answers are surprising.
Here's what they said:
1. "Saw a drunk girl get brought to a room once. My buddy and I went in and pulled her out and took her home. We’re pretty big dudes, so the creep who was with her got real scared. So I guess that’s both versions of masculinity in one example."
2. "When men stand up for people, especially when they're not there to defend themselves."
3. "The ' Dad How Do I ' YouTube channel — using your skills and experience to help others who might need it."
4. "A man who encourages and helps other men to take care of themselves and is humble and selfless."
5. "Opening a jar when I can't."
6. "Hugging your best friends as a greeting. My friend group does this. You'd be surprised how many guys don't get hugged let alone physical contact that often."
7. "You can carry your wife's purse or your kid's diaper bag with the pictures of cute little whales and monkeys and stuff on it without worrying if your dick's gonna fall off."
8. "Being someone others can rely on. Real masculinity is about being someone that can help, being kind, and solving problems that some people can’t."
9. "If you have ever read The Lord of the Rings , two characters specifically pop into mind: Aragorn and Samwise. They both have zero qualms showing and feeling the entire spectrum of human emotions (from joy to sobbing in grief), they openly hug and kiss their fellow travelers (no matter the gender), provide unwavering support and encouragement, and risk their lives on a moment's notice just to protect the weak around them all while never complaining."
10. "Admitting your own limitations, sharing your experience and only looking down on people to help them up."
11. "You see that someone is having a problem, and you start trying to solve it. For example, you see somebody pulled over to the curb with their hood up, and you ask them what's wrong. 'My car won't fucking start.' You say, 'What happens when you turn the key? Does it crank or does it just do nothing?' And then they say, 'It just does nothing.' I'm just parked right over there. I'll bring car and my jumper cables and we'll see if we can get 'er going.' And it doesn't have to be a problem you know how to solve. You just talk to the person, get their view of the problem, and you just start throwing out ideas."
12. "Showing your emotions. No need to bottle them up and explode when it’s too late."
13. "Harry Styles — he doesn't subscribe to typical standards of masculinity, which will inevitably inspire others to do the same."
—Anonymous
