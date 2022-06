Lake City, SC – Moore Farms Botanical Garden (MFBG) will be hosting their annual “Garden Tea Party” this Saturday, June 11 from 5-7pm. This elegant, full-service tea will include antique teacups and saucers as far as the eye can see, along with delicious finger foods catered by Crossroads Hospitality Group. Waves of florals patterns enchant your eyes with every glance. In addition to this already exquisite afternoon tea, you can look forward to seeing a unique stilt walking couple that will be roaming around taking pictures with our visitors, a tea party inspired craft, and a one-of-a-kind Kendra Scott Trunk Show. The Trunk show will be located inside the newly renovated MFBG Fire Tower Welcome Center.

LAKE CITY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO