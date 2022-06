(SPRINGFIELD) State Senator Darren Bailey wants Illinois state lawmakers to return to Springfield for a special session to address rising gas prices. The Republican gubernatorial candidate held a press conference at an Effingham gas station this past Wednesday where regular gas was $5.19 per gallon. Bailey says lawmakers should permanently roll back the state’s gas tax or at a minimum, lower the sales tax on motor fuel. While Democratic leaders from both chambers are not likely to call for a special session, as lawmakers are busy campaigning before the primary election. State Representatives Adam Niemerg, Blaine Wilhour, and others are also calling for a special session to tackle the issue.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO