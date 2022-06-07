Falcon Field hosts update meeting for community & airport tenants
Get the latest updates, ask questions, make suggestions and voice concerns at the Community/Airport Tenants Update Meeting hosted by Falcon Field Airport. Airport staff will be available to answer questions.
You may attend this meeting either in person or remotely.
Attend in person:
Falcon Field Airport Terminal Building
4800 E. Falcon Drive
Mesa, AZ 85215
Attend remotely:
Click on the meeting link below or use the Zoom app on your smartphone.
Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/92019142702
Meeting ID: 920 1914 2702
For more information, call (480) 644-2450 or email airport.info@mesaaz.gov.
Tentative Meeting Agenda
I. Welcome & Introductions
II. Meeting Tips
III. Airport Budget Update
IV. Airport Capital Improvement Projects
V. Vehicle/Pedestrian Airfield Safety
VI. Fly Friendly Program
VII. Update on Gate Access Cards
VIII. Economic Development Update
IX. Airport Event Calendar
X. Comments/Questions/Ideas
XI. Adjourn
