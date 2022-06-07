Falcon Field hosts update meeting for community & airport tenants

Get the latest updates, ask questions, make suggestions and voice concerns at the Community/Airport Tenants Update Meeting hosted by Falcon Field Airport. Airport staff will be available to answer questions.

You may attend this meeting either in person or remotely.

Attend in person:

Falcon Field Airport Terminal Building

4800 E. Falcon Drive

Mesa, AZ 85215

Attend remotely:

Click on the meeting link below or use the Zoom app on your smartphone.

Zoom Meeting Link: https://zoom.us/j/92019142702

Meeting ID: 920 1914 2702

For more information, call (480) 644-2450 or email airport.info@mesaaz.gov.

Tentative Meeting Agenda

I. Welcome & Introductions

II. Meeting Tips

III. Airport Budget Update

IV. Airport Capital Improvement Projects

V. Vehicle/Pedestrian Airfield Safety

VI. Fly Friendly Program

VII. Update on Gate Access Cards

VIII. Economic Development Update

IX. Airport Event Calendar

X. Comments/Questions/Ideas

XI. Adjourn