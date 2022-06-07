ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Qatar picks Exxon, Total, Shell, Conoco for mega-LNG expansion - sources

By Sabrina Valle, Marwa Rashad, Ron Bousso
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CifId_0g3BZcSr00
Signage is seen at an Exxon gas station in Brooklyn, New York City, U.S., November 23, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

HOUSTON, June 6 (Reuters) - Qatar has picked Exxon Mobil Corp , TotalEnergies SE (TTEF.PA), Royal Dutch Shell (SHEL.L) and ConocoPhillips (COP.N) as partners in the expansion of the world's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) project, people with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.

The North Field expansion will boost Qatar's LNG output by 64% by 2027, strengthening its position as the world's top LNG exporter and help to guarantee long term supply of gas to Europe.

State-owned Qatar Energy (QE) had decided to make a final investment decision alone to develop the $30 billion North Field expansion project, but opened a bid to seek partners to share the financial risk of the development.

The four companies, which already are part of Qatar's existing LNG production, submitted bids in May 2021 together with new entrants Chevron Corp (CVX.N) and Italy's Eni (ENI.MI). read more

Four people confirmed Exxon and Total were among the winners, while one source said Shell and Conoco will participate in the project.

Exxon, Total and ConocoPhillips declined to comment. QE, Chevron, Shell and Eni did not immediately reply a request for comment.

Although a decision has been made, a formal announcement with the winners might not be made until later this month, one of the sources said. Exxon Chief Executive Darren Woods will attend an energy conference with QE later in June.

QE said it will hold a press conference and a signing ceremony on June 12, without specifying the subject.

The four oil majors are expected to have around 20-25% in total of the offtake of the new project, one of the sources said - proportionally a smaller stake than their share in current projects, which ranges between 25-35%.

The North Field Expansion (NFE) plan includes six LNG trains that will ramp up Qatar’s liquefaction capacity from 77 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) to 126 mtpa by 2027.

Exxon is a partner in Qatar's Golden Pass LNG project in Louisiana, an about $10 billion development in which QE holds a 70% stake and Exxon 30%.

Reporting by Sabrina Valle in Houston; Marwa Rashad and Ron Bousson in London; additional reporting by Andrew Mills in Doha Editing by Marguerita Choy

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voices: I worked at Shell for 33 years – the government is wrong on North Sea oil

I was a principal scientist for the oil company Shell, for which I worked for 33 years. I have a degree in aeronautical engineering and a PhD in fluid mechanics.I recently read a letter from the business and energy secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, in which he tries to justify government plans to encourage investment in new North Sea oil and gas. He says it would “protect Britain’s energy security” and smooth the “transition to cheap, clean, home-grown energy”, as well as cutting energy bills. But expanding North Sea oil will do none of those things, for several reasons. We don’t own the...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Facing record inflation, Biden chides Exxon, oil companies for profits

LOS ANGELES, June 10 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden on Friday accused the U.S. oil industry, and Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM.N) in particular, of capitalizing on a supply shortage to fatten profits after a report showed inflation surging to a new 40-year record. U.S. consumer inflation accelerated in May...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Mills
Interesting Engineering

China reportedly found massive amounts of uranium at a depth of 10,000 feet

According to a report from the South China Morning Post, nuclear authorities in China discovered rich uranium deposits at shallow depths below the Earth. The discovery, which is being touted as a breakthrough for the country's national security, could also change the scientific community's understanding of uranium formation, providing a new avenue for uranium detection worldwide.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketRealist

What Will Gas Prices Be in 2030? Long-Term Forecast

Rising gas prices have worried policymakers across the globe. Countries are adopting various methods to provide respite to consumers. While the U.K. has imposed a windfall tax on oil producers to raise funds to support households, some U.S. states have also suspended gas tax. India has significantly scaled up its purchase of Russian oil, which is being offered at a steep discount, to lower the energy prices for its citizens.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shell#Exxonmobil#Exxon Mobil Corp#Totalenergies#Royal Dutch#Conocophillips#Lng#Qatar Energy#Chevron Corp
Washington Examiner

Canadians are also baffled by Biden’s jihad against US energy production

Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney together used a May 17 Capitol Hill hearing to eviscerate President Joe Biden’s policies on energy production. The first topic was Biden’s economically and environmentally senseless killing of the Keystone XL pipeline. In answer to the senator’s questions, Kenney said that killing the pipeline will make it more difficult and expensive to move Canadian oil to U.S. refineries and that the oil that is still moved will instead be forced to go by train or truck, which is “less environmentally friendly.”
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Money

$5? $7? Here's Where Experts Say Gas Prices Are Heading This Summer

Summer is right around the corner, and experts are warning that record-high gas prices could climb even higher as vacation season kicks off. Right now, the average price of a gallon of gas is a record $4.60, according to AAA — 50 cents higher than a month ago and $1.50 more than a year ago. Where will gas prices go from here? It's impossible to say for sure, but most forecasts say fuel costs won't be cheap anytime soon.
TRAFFIC
Ars Technica

“Everything is gone”: Russian business hit hard by tech sanctions

Russian companies have been plunged into a technological crisis by Western sanctions that have created severe bottlenecks in the supply of semiconductors, electrical equipment, and the hardware needed to power the nation’s data centers. Most of the world’s largest chip manufacturers, including Intel, Samsung, TSMC and Qualcomm, have halted...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Country
Qatar
BBC

Why can't the US stop soaring oil and gas prices?

Texas oilman Jason Herrick is scrambling to pump more oil, chasing the promise of profit as oil prices soar. But despite his best efforts, he suspects output from his family-owned company will fall this year, for the third year in a row. It's been years since his Pantera Energy has...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Reuters

476K+
Followers
338K+
Post
225M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy