Neither Cyberdyne Systems nor TriOptimum Corporation could be reached for comment. A new report in the Washington Post (opens in new tab) describes the story of a Google engineer who believes that LaMDA, a natural language AI chatbot, has become sentient. Naturally, this means it's now time for us all to catastrophize about how a sentient AI is absolutely, positively going to gain control of weaponry, take over the internet, and in the process probably murder or enslave us all.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 33 MINUTES AGO