ULSTER – Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan announced last Thursday that an official closing on the eastern portion of the former TechCity campus has been scheduled, and an agreement with the purchaser, National Resources, has been reached to transfer ownership of the western portion by the end of the year. Approval of the purchase and sale agreement at a meeting of the Ulster County Economic Development Alliance (UCEDA) this afternoon paved the way for the formal closing next week. National Resources will now begin environmental remediation and revitalization of the former TechCity campus, now branded as iPark 87, committing to invest at least $200 million to position the campus for substantial growth and local job creation.

ULSTER COUNTY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO