ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

4 burning questions for the Steelers heading into training camp

By Curt Popejoy
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=030Gs1_0g3BPLRM00

For the Pittsburgh Steelers, the 2022 offseason has been the largest single transition of players and staff I’ve seen in decades. For younger fans, they’ve never seen this level of activity from Pittsburgh heading into a season with such urgency. Here are the four burning questions we have for the Steelers heading into training camp.

Does Mason Rudolph have a chance?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Q1lkB_0g3BPLRM00
Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

All the talk about the Steelers quarterback position is centered on Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. Meanwhile, Mason Rudolph still exists. Are the coaches going to give him a fair shot to win the starting job or is this simply an audition for his next job?

What if there isn't another running back on the roster?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hN2f8_0g3BPLRM00
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

I’ve gone on the record saying the Steelers did not do enough to address the running back position this offseason. For all his talent, Najee Harris took a beating last season and he needs help.

How will Cameron Sutton respond to the position battle?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UAqgP_0g3BPLRM00
Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Mark me down as a Cameron Sutton fan. When it became clear Joe Haden wasn’t coming back, I was immediately excited about seeing Sutton in the starting lineup full-time. Then the Steelers went out and signed Levi Wallace and re-signed Ahkello Witherspoon Sutton is an excellent player with experience in this defense. We want to see how he steps up and fights for a spot.

Will we see the influence of Brian Flores on the defense?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bDq7o_0g3BPLRM00
Robert Deutsch-USA TODAY Sports

There is so much the Steelers defense does right. One thing they don’t do right is consistently, and physically stuff the run. Pittsburgh brought in assistant defensive coach Brian Flores to being his hardline, physical approach to the defense to help fix that one glaring flaw.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

'I was scared': Former Cowboys CB Terence Newman recalls chance run-in with Marion Barber

Terence Newman was literally talking about the toll that football takes on the body when he saw the news of Marion Barber’s passing. In a wide-ranging interview with Tyler Dunne of Go Long, the former Cowboys cornerback had been discussing the smart, quick-strike style of play that made him the fifth overall pick by Dallas in the 2003 draft. He recalled a Kansas State teammate who, conversely, served as the “kamikaze” on special teams. He remembered how his fellow Wildcat would “run down on the kickoff and lead with his head. Make big hits.”
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

What rookie WRs under Aaron Rodgers tell us about Christian Watson's potential in 2022

Today, we’re looking at past rookie wide receivers for the Green Bay Packers, starting with the number 442. That is the average receiving yards for four prominent Packers receivers in their rookie seasons under quarterback Aaron Rodgers. At the very least, this should provide some context toward what to expect from Christian Watson next season.
GREEN BAY, WI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 Bills bounce-back candidates for 2022

The Buffalo Bills have a roster littered will talent. That doesn’t mean there isn’t room for improvement. Here are five bounce-back candidates for the Bills in 2022:. Basham was inactive for nine games as a rookie. That’s not a good look for a second-round pick. Speaking of which, AJ Epenesa is also an underwhelming, passing rushing, Round 2 selection.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Pittsburgh Steelers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 a big year for 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan

The 2022 season could mark a turning point in the career of 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan. Shanahan is already known as an offensive mastermind who helps elevate offenses to a high level even without a top-end quarterback. Now he has a chance to make his mark on the league with one of the athletic, big-armed quarterbacks that have become something of a requirement for Super Bowl contention (word to Tom Brady).
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Should the Ravens sign pass rusher Jason Pierre-Paul?

The Baltimore Ravens have done a great job at building up depth at many of their positions during the 2022 offseason. They’ve signed multiple players, secured a very talented draft class, and made sure that they’re doing what they can to prevent a year like 2021 that was filled with so many injuries that resulted in players playing multiple spots up on the depth chart.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Dolphins DL Raekwon Davis discusses Connor Williams' presence at practice

In one of the last media sessions before a summer break, the tallest Miami Dolphins defender, Raekwon Davis, spoke in a short and sweet way to South Florida reporters. Standing at 6-foot-7, the Alabama product was a second-round selection in the 2020 NFL draft and 56th overall. A commanding force in the middle of the defensive line, Davis had a solid rookie season tallying 40 tackles, a tackle for loss and a quarterback hit.
MIAMI, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Thursday's OTA gets chippy, McCarthy talks Schultz

It’s still just June and things are already getting heated for the Dallas Cowboys. We’ve got the latest from a steamy OTA session, including two players who had to be separated at practice, and news of one veteran who’s now lost for the season. Coach Mike McCarthy says he’s being “smart” regarding the workload with three months to go before the season opener, but one outlet reminds that he’s already fighting for his job.
ARLINGTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

7 Eagles with the most to lose during training camp

The Eagles finished the offseason workout program this past Thursday, canceling the final day of OTAs after only scheduling six of the allowed 10 sessions. Jalen Hurts showed vast improvement, while A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith have the look of a top-5 duo in the NFL, with Quez Watkins as the explosive sidekick that’ll make it an intriguing trio of smooth pass catchers.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

120K+
Followers
163K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy