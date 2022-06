An ordinance prohibiting Airbnbs or other short-term rentals in Sunset Hills was read by the Board of Aldermen for the first time May 10. Mayor Pat Fribis said the bill was introduced in response to a house in her neighborhood being listed on Airbnb. Fribis said the family purchased the house a year ago, and the homeowner was transferred out of the city. The family then decided to list the house for rent on the site.

