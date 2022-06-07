Two Centerville (TX) Firefighters Hit by 18-Wheeler at Crash Scene
5 days ago
Two Centerville firefighters were struck by an 18-wheeler while they were responding to a minor car accident on I-45 in Leon County Monday. Both are expected to survive, though another person died in the accident. The incident started out as...
One person was killed and three others were hurt in single-vehicle crash. The Colorado State Patrol was called to I-25 just south of the Wyoming state line early Wednesday morning. There, they said an SUV drifted off the side of the interstate, struck a guardrail, and traveled off the highway before going airborne and striking an embankment. A 32-year-old man from Cheyenne was pronounced dead at the scene. A 28-year-old man and a 27-year-old woman also from Cheyenne suffered life-threatening injuries and were hospitalized. The driver was also hospitalized in serious condition. The Greeley Tribune reports troopers suspect drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash. For more details, visit https://www.the Greeley Tribune/.
Vandals hit a small Ohio community hard, keying over 100 vehicles in a destructive overnight spree between Monday and Tuesday. Now police are asking for the public's help to track these crooks down. Police say the vandals left a distinctive calling card behind, marking every one of the targeted vehicles with a capital letter A.
A Georgia man was killed Wednesday when the motorcycle he was driving ran off the road and crashed into a tree, according to the Fayetteville Police Department. The accident was reported about 9 a.m. in the 300 block of Airport Road. The victim was Roberto Miguel Garcia, 30, said a...
The Kansas Turnpike Authority said an Oklahoma woman was killed when her SUV went out of control and struck a tree, then caught fire. The crash was reported Monday in the northbound lanes of the Turnpike near Emporia. KTA troopers said 31-year-old Sacha McNack of Oklahoma City was killed in...
Police arrested an Ohio woman in connection with a Wednesday night shooting in the 1100 block of Pinewood Ave. TPD Officers responded to a report of a person shot at 9:30 pm. When they arrived on Pinewood Avenue, they found 38-year-old Antoine Williams suffering from a gunshot wound. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Officers described his injuries as non-life-threatening.
FRIENDSHIP, Ark. (AP) — Three people were killed after at least a dozen vehicles collided in different spots along heavily traveled Interstate 30 during thunderstorms in southwestern Arkansas, state police said. The crashes happened Wednesday afternoon in the eastbound lanes of the interstate near Friendship, Arkansas, about 50 miles...
GREENVILLE, Ohio (AP) — One person was killed and another was critically injured Tuesday in a fiery helicopter crash in southwest Ohio, authorities said.The crash occurred around 9:40 a.m. near Greenville, roughly 40 miles (64 kilometers) northwest of Dayton near the Indiana border.According to Darke County Sheriff Mark Whittaker, one of the helicopter's occupants died at the scene and the other was rescued from the fiery wreckage by sheriff's deputies and passersby and then flown by helicopter to a hospital.Neither victim has been identified. Whittaker said the helicopter is registered in Darke County and was familiar to the sheriff's office.Buckets of water from a nearby home and fire extinguishers were used to douse the flames while rescuers pulled out the survivor, Whittaker said.The National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration will investigate the cause of the crash.The NTSB has identified the helicopter as an Enstrom F-28F.
ROBARDS, Ky. — Two workers have died after falling into a drainage system at a western Kentucky power plant, officials said. Big River Electric Corporation spokeswoman Stephanie McCombs confirmed that a company employee and a contractor died Tuesday while working on the company’s Sebree Station property near the Green Station power plant in Henderson County, news outlets reported.
CINCINNATI — The National Weather Service confirmed six tornadoes touched down across Ohio during Wednesday's storms. In Greater Cincinnati, an EF0 tornado touched down in Brown County near Sardinia. Throughout the county, the wind whipped down large trees in the rural part of our area and scattered debris everywhere.
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - A Tennessee man was killed in a head-on crash on I-65 in Hardin County Monday night. Around 11:02 p.m., a Kentucky State Police trooper was on his way to respond to a non-injury crash on the Western Kentucky Parkway when he came across a separate crash near the 91-mile marker on I-65, the release said.
TIPP CITY, Ohio — The National Weather Service has confirmed five tornadoes touched down Wednesday in western and southwest Ohio, one of them an EF2 with winds up to 120 mph. The EF2 tornado occurred in Miami County near West Milton and Tipp City between 5:53 and 6:16 p.m....
CLEVELAND (WJW) — Ohioans can soon carry a concealed weapon without a permit. The state joins more than two dozen others easing the previous restriction. Starting Monday, Senate Bill 215 eliminates the license requirement to carry a concealed handgun for qualifying adults 21 and older. “I believe it should be OK because a lot of […]
One of the best parts of summer is enjoying fireworks on the 4th of July. From local shows to huge celebrations featuring big musical acts, here are all the places in Ohio to catch a free firework show.
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — Firefighters on Tuesday were working to contain wildfires that started west of Talkeetna, including one that was near nine structures. The biggest of the three fires was named the Kichatna Fire and was about 0.06 square miles (0.01 square kilometers), said Alaska Division of Forestry spokesperson Sam Harrel.
THREE people are dead and several others injured after a shooter opened fire inside a manufacturing plant in Maryland, officials say. The mass shooting unfolded on Thursday afternoon inside Columbia Machine in Smithsburg as footage from the scene captured law enforcement officials swarming the facility. According to Governor Larry Hogan,...
STUNNING video shows the moment a tornado touched down in a small county, leaving a path of destruction behind and thousands of homes without power. A series of twisters touched down across southern and central Ohio on Wednesday evening, as residents braced for more severe weather, including flash flooding, to start the weekend.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio — Ohio deputies recently came across a dangerous vape pen containing a mixture of methamphetamines, which they say is rare in southeastern Ohio. The Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office was alerted to a vape pen, otherwise known as an e-cigarette, that contained a mixture of flavored nicotine oil and illegal narcotics.
