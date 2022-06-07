ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Leon County, TX

Two Centerville (TX) Firefighters Hit by 18-Wheeler at Crash Scene

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo Centerville firefighters were struck by an 18-wheeler while they were responding to a minor car accident on I-45 in Leon County Monday. Both are expected to survive, though another person died in the accident. The incident started out as...

