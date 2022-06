MOUNT CROGHAN, Chesterfield County — Two 15-year-olds were playing with a gun Sunday night when it went off, killing one of them. Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Deputies said the shooting happened at a home in Mount Croghan and a teenage girl accused of pulling the trigger is now in custody. She is being held at a juvenile holding facility in Columbia.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO