75 "Stranger Things" Tweets You Can Giggle Over As You Wait To Watch Season 4 Part 2

🚨 There are MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Stranger Things Season 4! 🚨

After three years of anticipation, our favorite band of nerds and teens have finally made their way back to our small screens. And because we live in the beautiful age of binge-watching, everyone immediately finished this season in about 24 hours.

From the countless Easter eggs found in each episode to everyone crying over the most devastating hour of television ever — also known as Episode 4 — here are some of the best reactions to the newest season of Stranger Things :

1.

most of the parents in stranger things need to be investigated. wdym a kid went missing and you just letting yo kids bike around. no curfew no bed time just bad haircuts and vibes like let me call cps @itszaeok 11:07 PM - 29 May 2022

2.

the most accurate part of stranger things is that a hell dimension would exist under a small town in indiana @lil_scoliosis 05:13 PM - 02 Jun 2022

3.

4.

joyce byers has never once been wrong in stranger things but every time she’s like “hey that’s weird right?” everyone in a 10 mile radius is like, “what is this crazy lady on about?!” @mstinascamander 02:59 PM - 01 Jun 2022

5.

these two have added such a breath of fresh air to stranger things @airsadie 02:15 PM - 29 May 2022

6.

7.

8.

not ready for stranger things to end like those kids could be 30 running around in ghostbuster halloween costumes and i’d still be seated @korysverse 12:20 AM - 01 Jun 2022

9.

10.

fuck historical accuracy in stranger things, let nancy wheeler fight monsters to phoebe bridgers @aquinnrius 05:29 PM - 03 Jun 2022

11.

people who don’t like the hopper/joyce/murray scenes in season 4 are clearly not watching the same show or just don’t understand. #StrangerThings @lucixhop 09:09 PM - 30 May 2022

12.

13.

the joe keery renaissance every time a new season of stranger things comes out is my fav thing @hrrysatelIites 04:51 PM - 29 May 2022

14.

15.

dear billy is genuinely the best episode in the entirety of stranger things, i was on the edge of my seat the whole time. the last 5 minutes? masterpiece. the incorporation of running up that hill? incredible. sadie sink? emmy award worthy #StrangerThings4 @actuallyeman 03:34 PM - 27 May 2022

16.

One of my favorite things about Stranger Things is Winona Ryder. Her portrayal of Joyce is one of the best parts of the show. Her maternal instinct is one of a kind. Whenever something goes wrong, she knows that action must be taken. @WayneCoughs 01:40 PM - 04 Jun 2022

17.

18.

no podcast this week I can’t stop watching stranger things @kurtisconner 12:53 AM - 01 Jun 2022

19.

Netflix needs to start releasing weekly episodes. Imagine the chaos with this season of stranger things. People would be riding the high of episode 4 for a whole week @wearethefoxes99 08:30 AM - 31 May 2022

20.

i swear to god if steve dies in stranger things 4. I will lose it @GdBulovaa 12:01 PM - 01 Jun 2022

21.

stranger things season 1: sheriff hopper begins to overcome his grief and help save a young girl from supernatural danger stranger things season 4: in a russian gulag, hopper recounts the war crimes he committed in vietnam to a former guard as they await execution via monster @gnomemilk 06:46 PM - 29 May 2022

22.

Season 1:- i hate steveSeason 2:- he is okey, not that badSeason 3:- if he dies, i will kill you allSeason 4:- plz give him a happy ending 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#StrangerThings @Mehrunnesa13 06:29 AM - 30 May 2022

23.

Man Stranger Things Season 4 was honestly cool as hell. Best season after season 1 imo. Honestly, the character dynamics, the mystery, the villain, the soundtrack, even the side-characters, were done very well @itsmukil 06:16 PM - 31 May 2022

24.

The closed caption descriptions of sounds on Stranger Things season 4 are just delightful. @OhNoSheTwitnt 12:11 AM - 05 Jun 2022

25.

26.

someone called for the best season 4 characters and they answered #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 @IR0NLANG 02:27 PM - 29 May 2022

27.

28.

What a lot of people don't know is that half of the budget of Stranger Things Season 4 was the cost of hiring the finest barbering minds of a generation and a fully outfitted haircut laboratory to 𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙝𝙚𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙖𝙡𝙡𝙮 fuck Will's shit up @Devon_OnEarth 06:26 PM - 02 Jun 2022

29.

30.

the first episode of stranger things season 4 without any context: @croissanttrash 05:13 AM - 28 May 2022

31.

32.

I screamed like crazy when I saw the whole explanation scene about how 001 becomes Vecna.It is an unexpected and absolutely incredible plot twist.Stranger Things Vol 1 has impacted us all.#StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings @vecnismo 06:13 PM - 31 May 2022

33.

Me hearing the “Run Up that Hill” by Kate Bush on Dear Billy episode from #StrangerThings4 @harpstrings_07 03:14 PM - 27 May 2022

34.

That scene at the end of dear billy... I was shocked at the weight of the metaphors. It had me up and wishing Max made it like my life depended on it. What a beautiful illustration of how brave you have to be to keep living through trauma and loss #StrangerThings @Shipposaur 12:21 AM - 30 May 2022

35.

this season was absolute mindfuck , the link up is going to be crazy #StrangerThings4 @itzsamrverse 05:13 PM - 31 May 2022

36.

me falling in love with eddie munson as soon as he was introduced #StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 @sawpilIed 01:47 AM - 31 May 2022

37.

38.

39.

Just me trying to figure out which song will save me from Vecna's curse#StrangerThings4 @prajakta_mane_ 05:03 AM - 04 Jun 2022

40.

The “Dear Billy” episode is Stranger Things 4 was phenomenal. Maybe my favorite episode of the entire series. @ImAlwaysRoland 05:57 PM - 28 May 2022

41.

“everyone i love, i hurt. see i was wrong this whole time. i wasn’t cursed. i am the curse.” #StrangerThings4 @chiefjopper 03:11 PM - 04 Jun 2022

42.

#StrangerThings4 this scene is just so nostalgic and super satisfying to watch @c_kh1l 02:07 PM - 30 May 2022

43.

NO NO WAIT BECAUSE WILL'S HISTORICAL HERO IS ALAN TURING, THE FAMOUS GAY TECH WIZZARD. HOW UTTERLY PRECIOUS IS OUR WEE QUEER BOY #StrangerThings4 @semiautoburner 07:42 PM - 31 May 2022

44.

THEORY! Robin found Nancy's music tapes while searching her room. So she knows her favorite music. Robin will save Nancy#strangerthingsseason4 #ROBINBUCKLEY #Nancy #StrangerThings4 @elletanod 04:11 PM - 29 May 2022

45.

Thank God Steve Harrington finally got a co-parent in Robin because really, eight kids and a new boyfriend is a lot for a single mother to juggle... #StrangerThings4 @kelexyn 06:58 PM - 29 May 2022

46.

47.

48.

me when eleven hit that bitch in the face with them roller skates. #StrangerThings4 @waxxiiii 11:31 AM - 30 May 2022

49.

Max would have cooked tf out of this bitch #StrangerThings4 @lexasaura 03:44 PM - 31 May 2022

50.

“it isn’t because i had a crush on you. it’s because she wouldn’t stop staring at you. i wanted her to look at me. but she couldn’t pull her eyes away from you”#StrangerThings4 @undercoverfren 05:43 PM - 31 May 2022

51.

If any of the main characters die and he lives imma riot #StrangerThings4 @oocstrangerths 03:12 PM - 30 May 2022

52.

will never forgive the duffer brothers if he dies in the volume two #StrangerThings4 @nicholasneIson 10:55 AM - 31 May 2022

53.

IF I ONLY COULD I’D MAKE A DEAL WITH GOD AND I’D GET HIM TO SWAP OUR PLACES#StrangerThings #StrangerThings4 @anivilewhorror 04:48 AM - 30 May 2022

54.

55.

56.

I haven’t seen Jamie Campbell Bower onscreen in a long time, but what a fucking brilliant performance in #StrangerThings4 @femysoko 09:40 PM - 29 May 2022

57.

at this point “running up that hill” is going to be on my spotify wrapped… #StrangerThings4 @joycelhopper 12:08 AM - 31 May 2022

58.

Girls whoever already have a crush on him, we collectively need to go and see a therapist #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings @noumi_priya 06:31 PM - 31 May 2022

59.

60.

i will never forgive yuri for stealing this happiness from my man #StrangerThings4 @jopperlover 04:54 PM - 29 May 2022

61.

me in vecna’s dimension listening to my favourite song whilst my friends worry if i die or not #StrangerThings4 #StrangerThings @J4NESAUSTEN 11:38 AM - 30 May 2022

62.

the fact that jopper’s scenes after the reunion were shot when david & winona hadn’t seen eachother for months is crazy bc it’s going to be SO authentic… they’re both brilliant so it would be incredible regardless but that extra layer of authenticity will show. #StrangerThings4 @rqseblush 01:17 PM - 31 May 2022

63.

The fact that Max also wrote a farewell letter for Steve because he is part of the most important people in her life...❤️ #StrangerThings4 @StrangerNews11 08:00 PM - 03 Jun 2022

64.

I wish Vecna would go to California just to fold her ass up. #StrangerThings4 https://t.co/3zxp1zwJhl @wesleyfrancis 12:39 AM - 01 Jun 2022

65.

u cant tell me ronance isnt one of the best ship names to exist, duffer bros my fate is in ur hands i am on my knees #StrangerThings4 @fatinsbitch69 08:55 AM - 30 May 2022

66.

i never would've believed you if three years ago you told me i’d be here.. obsessed with eddie munson.. but here i am #StrangerThings4 @darrensbean 12:56 PM - 30 May 2022

67.

"This risotto is shmackin', dude."Argyle gotta be the best character in Stranger Things by far lol #StrangerThings4 @Sonof_Mosta 06:32 PM - 30 May 2022

68.

they deserve all the awards for their performances. they’re insane they ATE. #StrangerThings4 @nerdcharlie 09:54 AM - 30 May 2022

69.

70.

Not this boy color coordinating his ugly ass outfit with the flowers he handpicked to his girlfriend's liking and then held onto for a 4hr flight... And y'all wanna say he's not in love? yeah I'm laughing #Mileven #StrangerThings4 @dcbicki 04:55 PM - 29 May 2022

71.

screaming crying at the fact that they forgot it was Will’s birthday 😭😭 I can’t breathe #StrangerThings4 @kulitnangka 12:31 PM - 29 May 2022

72.

“Ofc I watch stranger things for its complex and interesting plot”The plot:#StrangerThings4 @blackbootwt 01:50 AM - 30 May 2022

73.

whoever decided to give Robin more screen time, thank you and i love you. (2) #StrangerThings4 https://t.co/HUIxsWUkQL @_jmsang 04:54 PM - 29 May 2022

74.

75.

Waited 3 years for Stranger Things 4 just to watch it in just one heck of a day.#StrangerThings4 @MangaFreak504 04:56 AM - 30 May 2022

Netflix