New York City, NY

Sage Advice from a Fourth Generation Psychic Medium

By MJ Hanley-Goff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen not writing, I work in real estate, and in all the homes I’ve been in over the years, one in particular sticks in my mind. It was late in the day, and I was with an agent about to tour a high ranch in a secluded spot on a cul-de-sac...

InsideHook

A Growing Number of People Are Attacking Art in Museums

Let’s state this up front: it’s been a rough couple of years for virtually everyone. The pandemic, climate change, social injustice and countless other factors have disrupted huge swaths of everyday life — and it’s all had an effect on countless people’s everyday routines. That being said, there are a number of ways to deal with stress in a healthy, productive way. And then there’s what seems to be emerging as a growing trend — which is to say, people venting their frustrations in art museums.
DALLAS, TX
mycolumbuspower.com

Olbali CEO and Founder Courtney Adeleye Talks Entrepreneurship

Like it or not, entrepreneurship is the name of the game these days. Many Black creatives are leaving behind the traditional 9 to 5 to create businesses inspired by their passion projects. Over the last few years, we’ve watched Rachel James’ Pear Nova shake up the nail game and Monique Rodriguez, founder of Mielle Organics, take the haircare industry by storm. Now, entrepreneur Courtney Adeleye, CEO and founder of Olbali, a conglomerate of beauty, food and beverage, and health and wellness, is the latest beauty boss showing aspiring female entrepreneurs the way.
BEAUTY & FASHION
psychologytoday.com

Now They Tell Me: Yes, Fiction Writing Is Hard!

The border between fiction and nonfiction writing is wider than I expected. Fiction isn't "lying"; it's using my imagination. In fiction, emotion trumps data. That's hard for an academic researcher sometimes!. Having written nonfiction for three decades, I’m crossing borders by trying to write fiction. It’s not been an easy...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Health
nftevening.com

Cryptomories NFT Collection: What You Should Know

The Cryptomories NFT collection are one of the earlier players in the space, minting back in October 2021. The project’s all time trading volume puts them firmly in the leaderboards today. Let’s find out what truly sets them apart from the masses. All about the Cryptomories NFT collection.
MENTAL HEALTH
The Guardian

Love and the Novel by Christina Lupton review – can you live life by the book?

Not so long ago, there was something of a craze in publishing for books about reading, one for which I didn’t much care at the time. But Christina Lupton’s Love and the Novel has little in common with the platitudinous manuals that particular trend delivered to the common reader. Its author, an academic with a special interest in the history of reading, doesn’t hope to turn fiction into a form of self-help, nor is she particularly interested in whether a character’s predicament “resonates” with her own situation. Long years of teaching have taught her not only that novels are not blueprints for living, but that the job of a writer is not “to tell us what we’re really like”, nor even how we should behave. In short, Elizabeth Bennet is not, and never will be, your friend.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Psychic Abilities#Sage Advice#The Vibe Spray
aiptcomics

‘The Righteous’ review: Atmospheric story filled with grief

The Righteous is a psychological horror movie from Canada that deals with grief, faith, and loss. Frederic (Henry Czerny) and his wife Ethel (Mimi Kuzyk) are trying to cope with the loss of their adopted daughter. When an injured stranger named Aaron Smith (writer-director Mark O’Brien) stumbles onto their property, the Masons invite him to stay for the night. Smith soon reveals his true motives for being there.
MOVIES
Bella DePaulo

Opinion, research: The fear of being alone in public is widely shared but often unwarranted

When I taught the graduate course, “Singles in Society,” years ago, one of the assignments was for students to go out for a meal by themselves. The students were totally into it. They upped the ante: It had to be dinner, not lunch. And then they upped it again: They could not bring anything to distract them during dinner, such as something to read or to look at. They had to just dine on their own.

